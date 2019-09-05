Top 4 clubs who had the best transfer window

The 2019 summer transfer window has come and gone, and with it came the attendant speculations, surprise transfers and downright rumour-mongering.

The window offered clubs an opportunity to strengthen their squads and get rid of unwanted players, and while some had dismal windows, others conducted excellent business.

Following the shutting of the summer window, clubs cannot add to their squads until the reopening of the window in January and would have to make do with whatever they have within their ranks.

Here, we shall be highlighting the four clubs who did the best business during the just concluded summer transfer window.

#4 PSG

PSG's transfer window was plagued with rife speculation over the future of Neymar, with tabloids reporting his proposed move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona almost every other day.

The Brazilian international was brought in for a world record fee to help the club rise to the next phase of its domination, but it is safe to say that the Neymar project has been hugely unsuccessful so far.

The 27-year-old has stated his desire to leave the French capital and made no secret of his preferred destination being Barcelona, leading ultras of the club to unveil banners hurling unprintable insults at him during their home league clash with Nimes in August.

However, despite all the furore generated, PSG remained firm in their valuation of Neymar, and the former Santos man is primed to remain at the Parc des Princes for at least another season.

Beyond his antics and recent injury problems, Neymar is still an exceptional player who is capable of taking PSG to the next level, and if he can keep his head in the game and get committed to the cause, he could help the club in their quest for that elusive Champions League trophy. As such, retaining his services is key for the Parisians.

They also conducted good business on the financial end, as for once, PSG has their books balanced, posting a minor net profit after the conclusion of their transfer dealings.

An impressive sum of just over €103m was raised by selling off mostly fringe players, while the highly divisive Adrien Rabiot was also let go and replaced with the highly-rated Paulo Sarabia.

Perhaps most excitingly for their fans, PSG managed to capture Mauro Icardi on a loan deal on deadline day to bolster what was already a fearsome attack.

The Argentine international has not exactly had things going smoothly for him over the last year but remains a centre-forward of the highest order, and together with the excellent forwards already at the club, PSG would fancy their chances against anyone.

