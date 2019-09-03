Opinion: Top 4 clubs who had the worst transfer window

Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

While the 2019/2020 season of European football might well have been thrust into full swing, the 2019 summer window only officially ended yesterday.

The window had opened on July 1, and clubs had the next two months to wrap up transfer dealings, with the window shutting on September 2, although the English Premier League's transfer window closed a day to the start of the new season due to a law which was passed two years ago (English clubs were however not exempt from selling to their European counterparts).

Transfer windows give clubs an ample opportunity to strengthen areas of weaknesses, as well as offload unwanted players, and while the prices in the current market might be highly inflated, that is an offshoot of multiple other factors.

With the window having closed, clubs would have to make do with what they have until another opportunity arises when the winter window opens in January.

There are clubs who did excellent pieces of business over the summer, while others left a lot to be desired.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting the four clubs who had the worst business over the summer, judging by value for money spent, success in selling off unwanted players, strengthening of key areas and acquisition of identified targets.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

#4 Chelsea

Norwich City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea find themselves on this list through no deliberate effort of their own, as the transfer ban handed on them by FIFA meant that the Blues could not buy any new players during the window.

Advertisement

The only new additions to the team were Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic who were registered before the transfer ban, while a number of loan players had to be recalled.

The result of this is that new manager Frank Lampard arrived into his new job in less than ideal circumstances, while the sale of Eden Hazard made an already difficult job much more difficult.

Eden Hazard is one of the best players in the world, and over the last seven years proved his mettle with the Londoners, and was the major reason why Chelsea achieved a modicum of success last season, as he was responsible for half of The Blues Premier League goals.

In his absence the deficiencies of the squad have been left brutally exposed; their attack is blunt and inexperienced, Cesar Azpilicuetta's time at the top seems over, and their central defence pairing is not what it used to be.

The fact that Chelsea were not able to address these shortcomings means that they would struggle over the course of the campaign and the early signs are already there for all to see.

1 / 4 NEXT