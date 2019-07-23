LaLiga: 5 players whose market value has skyrocketed

Sujith M FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 23 Jul 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

We are only weeks away for the start of a new European season. The transfer window is currently open and teams across Europe are busy strengthening their squad for the 2019-20 season. We have already witnessed quite a few breathtaking transfers this summer.

Some of the transfers that made the headlines include Antoine Griezmann to FC Barcelona, Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid, Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United, and Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus.

The 2018/19 season has witnessed the rise of some exciting young footballers in LaLiga. Players like Rodri, Vinicius Junior, Arthur, Clement Lenglet, Lucas Hernandez and Jan Oblak have enjoyed an excellent season and a phenomenal rise in their market value.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at 5 LaLiga players whose market value has skyrocketed.

Also See : La Liga Transfer News, EPL Transfer News, Manchester united Transfer News.

#5 Eden Hazard

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

After a disastrous 2018/19 season, Real Madrid brought Zinedine Zidane back and have made some exciting signings in the summer so far. One signing that stood apart is the Belgium international Eden Hazard. The Los Blancos signed him for €100 million earlier this month.

The 28-year-old was exceptional for Chelsea over the past few seasons and one of the best players in the Premier League. Hazard scored 16 goals and assisted 15 more in 32 Premier League starts last season. He also played a crucial role in Chelsea’s Europa League title win.

Hazard’s desire to play for Real Madrid was not a secret and after Ronaldo’s departure, Real needed a player of his caliber. After his stunning exploits for the Blues last season, Hazard’s value has increased by €40 million to €150 million.

Advertisement

Market Value as of July 1, 2018: €110 million

Market Value as of now: €150 million

1 / 5 NEXT