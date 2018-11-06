LaLiga Matchweek 11: Team of the Week

Rayo Vallecano de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona - La Liga

The unpredictable nature of LaLiga was once again displayed this past weekend, as the top of the table saw significant changes throughout the latest round of fixtures. The title-holders almost took a tumble in Madrid, while a wild shootout in Andalusia highlighted Sunday’s fixtures.

The action began this past Saturday, as Atlético Madrid’s away form continued to disappoint fans. A 1-1 draw at Leganés certainly felt more like two points dropped as opposed to a point gained. A new era began at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu later that day, as new manager Santiago Solari led Real Madrid to a 2-0 win against Real Valladolid.

Promising youngster Vinícius Junior netted a goal in the second half, and helped to move Los Blancos up to sixth in the table. Valencia’s sluggish start to the campaign opened its latest chapter, this time in a 1-0 home loss to Girona. Los Che are now only two points clear of the relegation places.

Without Lionel Messi in the line-up, Barcelona were only minutes away from a surprising loss at Rayo Vallecano. But two goals in three minutes changed things in an instant, as the Blaugrana delivered a 3-2 win.

Barcelona remain first in the Spanish top flight on 24 points.

Sunday’s fixtures began with a Basque derby, as Eibar secured an important victory against Alavés. The three points vaulted the club up to 12th in the table. Levante and Getafe each picked up a point on their travels, after 1-1 scorelines at Villarreal and Huesca respectively. Real Sociedad were able to slow down Sevilla’s attack, but could not get a goal of their own in a 0-0 draw. La Real have failed to score in each of their past three league matches.

The day ended amidst immense drama, as Real Betis and Celta Vigo battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Monday produced a vital 1-0 win for Espanyol against Athletic Club, now only three points back of Barcelona in second place.

The coming week will bring European matches for several sides, in both the Champions League and Europa League. League games will return on Friday evening.

We review and highlight the top players in LaLiga during Matchweek 11.

Goalkeeper

Girona goalkeeper Bono (right) against Atlético Madrid during last season

GK - Bono - Girona FC

Girona were facing a tricky challenge at Valencia this past weekend, but luckily their goalkeeper was up to the task. Bono made nine saves in their 1-0 win on Saturday, keeping the clean sheet thanks to sharp positioning and quick reflexes.

The victory moved the Catalan side up to tenth place.

