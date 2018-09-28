LaLiga Matchweek 6: Team of the Week

Leganes handed table-toppers Barcelona their first loss of the current LaLiga campaign

LaLiga clubs were set to have their depth and stamina tested this week, with matches making it a busy time in the calendar. But few would have expected such surprising results in Matchweek Six, as the division’s top two heavyweights suffered defeat.

Action began on Tuesday evening, as Espanyol secured their third win of the campaign in a 1-0 victory against Eibar. Real Sociedad had an early lead versus Rayo Vallecano but required a late strike from Willian José to rescue a point at the Estadio Anoeta. The day’s games finished with Atlético Madrid and manager Diego Simeone cruising to a comfortable 3-0 home win against newly-promoted Huesca.

But it was Wednesday that truly brought the shocking scenes. Leganés delivered the biggest moment in their top-flight history, as Los Pepineros beat Barcelona 2-1. A surprisingly ineffective Barcelona simply could not muster their usual magic in the attack. Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to move ahead of the league leaders with a result at Sevilla, only to see manager Pablo Machín guide his squad to a dominant 3-0 final scoreline.

This was the first time that Barcelona and Real Madrid lost league games on the same day since 2015.

Athletic Club continued their inconsistent start to the term, this time crumbling at home to Villarreal in a 3-0 defeat. Valencia and Celta Vigo played to a 1-1 draw, with goals coming from Michy Batshuayi and Iago Aspas.

Thursday saw Deportivo Alavés miss out on a chance to catch Barcelona and Real Madrid on points at the top of the table, having to settle instead for a point versus Getafe. The draw places the Basque club fourth in LaLiga.

Real Valladolid earned three massive points, producing a 2-1 win against ten-man Levante. Real Betis appeared set for another frustrating draw, until a second-half goal from Loren Morón gave them a 1-0 victory over Girona.

There is no rest for the weary, as the next round of fixtures get underway Friday night.

We review the top players in LaLiga during Matchweek Six.

Goalkeeper

Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo

GK - Sergio Asenjo - Villarreal CF

The Yellow Submarine were in fine form at Athletic Club, and goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo was active in helping to keep the clean sheet.

The 29-year-old recorded two saves and came off his line brilliantly when needed.

Defenders

Filipe Luis (right) goes for a tackle

LB - Filipe Luís - Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid’s back-line was strong at home against Huesca, and Filipe Luís put in a vintage performance.

Once seemingly set to depart this past summer, the Brazilian continues to prove his worth. His passing was extremely accurate, and he made four tackles on Tuesday.

CB - Mario Hermoso - RCD Espanyol

Espanyol have impressed many pundits early in the season, and defender Mario Hermoso had a key influence at both ends of the pitch versus Eibar.

The centre-back cleared out several scoring chances for the opposition, and his second-half goal was the difference in a 1-0 win in Catalonia.

CB - Rodrigo Tarín - CD Leganés

Leganés made the most of their chances in the second half against Barcelona, as Rodrigo Tarín helped to frustrate Lionel Messi and his team-mates.

His positioning was fantastic throughout the evening, as passing lanes were constantly blocked for the visitors as they searched for a second goal.

RB - Luis Advíncula - Rayo Vallecano

Currently on a season-long loan from Mexican side Tigres UANL, Luis Advíncula scored Rayo’s first goal in their 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad.

Dubbed the “fastest player in the world”, the right-back can put immense pressure on opposing defences when he gets forward into the attack.

