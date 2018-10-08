LaLiga Matchweek 8: Team of the Week

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi

This past weekend produced some changes at the top of LaLiga’s table, as well as critical points gained in the relegation fight at the other end. Several derbies were on the cards, and there were more than a few surprises throughout the three days of fixtures.

Matchweek Eight began on Friday evening at the San Mamés, with Real Sociedad visiting Athletic Club. The Basque derby always delivers a fantastic atmosphere, although the home side would not give the fans a result to celebrate. La Real secured a 3-1 win to move into ninth place.

Eibar and manager José Luis Mendilibar earned an impressive away result on Saturday in a 3-2 win at Girona, thanks to a second-half winner from Sergi Enrich. Levante gained three points on their travels also, with a 1-0 victory at Getafe. In a Madrid derby at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganés defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

However, the focus of the day was with the European title-holders, as Real Madrid’s scoring woes continued. Alavés saw out a 1-0 win at home, with Los Blancos now failing to score in their last four games across all competitions.

Real Valladolid opened up Sunday’s fixtures with yet another positive showing, winning 1-0 against SD Huesca. The result is Valladolid’s third consecutive LaLiga triumph, placing the club seventh in the league table. In a nervy contest at the Wanda Metropolitano, Atlético Madrid substitute Ángel Correa’s goal was the difference for the hosts in a 1-0 victory against Real Betis.

Sevilla's fourth straight league victory now has them at the top of the table, following a 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo. Espanyol remains just outside the top four, after a 3-1 victory against Villarreal.

Barcelona had an opportunity to get back to first place, but a 1-1 draw at Valencia leaves them one point behind Sevilla. Despite the majority of possession throughout the match, manager Ernesto Valverde’s squad could not find a winner in the second 45 minutes.

League action returns on October 19, with the international break on the horizon this week.

We review and highlight LaLiga’s top players for Matchweek Eight.

Goalkeeper

Levante's Oier Olazábal

GK - Oier Olazábal - Levante UD

Levante did well to find a win at Getafe on Saturday, and Oier Olazábal was again a key contributor for the team at the goalkeeper position.

The 29-year-old made four saves and helped to keep the clean sheet by working well with his defenders.

