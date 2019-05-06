Messi wants Barcelona's 'weak link' replaced, Zidane tells Real Madrid to sell 3 first-team players and more LaLiga news: 6 May 2019

Zidane and Messi want their side to be stronger than ever

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

'No contact with Real Madrid' say Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic is a hot property in world football right now, and there are so many clubs chasing him. Chelsea, Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid and even Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the striker in the summer.

Reports last week in Spain suggested that Real Madrid had made a stunning move for Jovic. AS also claimed that Los Blancos had agreed a €60 million deal with the Bundesliga side for their star player.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt Sporting director has rubbished all rumours. Fredi Bobic has revealed that there has been no contact with Real Madrid, thus ending all rumours of him agreeing a deal to join them. Talking to ESPN FC, he said:

“There has been no contact with Real Madrid. For once, I don't have to use a white lie, they really haven't been in touch yet. I know them very well.”

Lucas Vazquez not sure about Real Madrid future

Real Madrid are set for a squad overhaul in the summer and reports suggest that Eden Hazard and a right winger are Los Blancos' top priority. The arrival of wingers would mean that some of the current players will not be playing regularly.

Lucas Vazquez might be one such player and he has hinted at a possible move away from Bernabeu. After the 3-2 win over Villarreal in La Liga, the Spaniard said:

“My future has not yet been spoken about. Do I want to stay? Yes, I do. I have a contract here and I want to stay as I am a Real Madrid fan. But at the moment, I do not know what will happen.”

