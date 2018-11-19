LaLiga Power Rankings: November 2018

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 771 // 19 Nov 2018, 19:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LaLiga Power Rankings

The footballing fraternity in Spain have been treated to yet another exciting season in the LaLiga. The Spanish top tier is always known to be a two-horse race between giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

However, the story isn't the usual one this season. While Barcelona have continued their habit of topping the league table, the same isn't the case with Real Madrid. Los Blancos have fallen down the pedestal following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

In what seems to be one of the most thrilling LaLiga seasons in recent times, the likes of Sevilla and Alaves have surprised everyone by making it to the top 5 in the table.

On that note, let's have a look at the ten best footballers in the Spanish top tier right now.

#10 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Iago Aspas has been a key player for Celta Vigo

Spanish international Iago Aspas has been a key player for Celta Vigo in the LaLiga this season. The striker's goals have helped the club maintain the 14th place on the table and away from the jaws of relegation.

Aspas has scored 8 goals and made 1 assist in 12 games for Celta. He has averaged 2.7 shots on goal per game. He has also been influential as a chance creator, making 2.2 key passes on an average in the league.

While Aspas has been brilliant in front of goal, he needs to bring consistency in his performances. He scored only three goals in one of the 4 games in October, being scoreless for the remaining games.

A string of consistent displays from the 31-year-old will be crucial in Celta Vigo's bid to finish higher up the table.

#9 Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla)

Wissam Ben Yedder has scored crucial goals for Sevilla

Sevilla have been the surprise package for everyone in the season. They topped the league table early on in the season and are now trailing Barcelona by just a point. Their impressive run of form is attributed to a number of players and Wissam Ben Yedder is one from the lot.

The Frenchman has found the net 6 times and made 3 assists in 9 games for the club this season in the league. He has notched an average of 2.7 shots per game. He has been in fine form in the last 4 games, with 2 goals and as many assists under his belt.

Sevilla can definitely dream of winning the league season, thanks to the strong base they have built at the very start of the campaign. Ben Yedder's contributions will hold mammoth importance for the club as the season progresses.

#8 Jordi Masip (Real Valladolid)

Jordi Masip has been brilliant between the sticks

Jan Oblak has been making the headlines more often than not for being wanted by some of Europe's biggest powerhouses. While he is arguably the best shot-stopper in the LaLiga at the moment, let's not turn a blind eye to Jordi Masip's brilliant displays between the posts.

The Real Valladolid goalkeeper has conceded 9 goals in the league - just one more than Oblak. He is currently topping the clean sheets table alongside Oblak, having bagged 6 clean sheets in 12 league games.

On a collective note, Valladolid can really build on Masip's impressive performances if they focus on improving their attack. They are seventh in the league and sharpening their attack might help them move further up the table.

As for Masip, should he continue his stellar performances, he would be joining a bigger club sooner than later.

#7 Borja Iglesias (Espanyol)

Borja Iglesias has shown commendable consistency in front of goal

Borja Iglesias was having the best days of life at Real Zaragoza last season. He was unstoppable in front of goal and seems to have replicated his form for his new club Espanyol.

The 25-year-old has netted 7 goals and made 2 assists in 12 games for the Catalonian club. He has registered an average of 2.7 shots on target per game.

Iglesias has shown commendable consistency in his scoring exploits. The 25-year-old has been on the scoresheet in 5 of the last 6 games he has played. With Espanyol currently placed fifth in the table, the striker's form will be more than just crucial if they aim at qualifying for the Champions League next season.

#6 Cristhian Stuani (Girona)

Cristhian Stuani has scored a massive share of Girona's league goals

Girona have been in admirable form this season and currently stand ninth in the league. Cristhian Stuani's superb consistency in finding the net has been crucial in their endeavours to stay in the top half of the table.

The 32-year-old forward has highlighted his vital presence by scoring in crucial games against Celta Vigo and Barcelona since the start of the new campaign. He has scored 8 times in 10 games and bagged the man of the match award thrice until now.

Stuani's aerial presence hasn't gone unnoticed; he has won 2.8 aerial duels on an average, underlining his menacing presence in the air. He has scored 62% of Girona's league goals and that tells how exceptionally important he is to the team.

The 32-year-old's exploits in front of goal will no doubt be crucial for Girona if they plan to finish the season higher up the table.

#5 Andre Silva (Sevilla)

Andre Silva has redeemed himself at Sevilla

2 goals in 24 Serie A games were almost negligible in Andre Silva's attempt to prove himself worthy of the €38million AC Milan forked out to buy him. However, following a loan move to Sevilla in the summer, his fortunes have upturned for the good.

The Portuguese striker has found the net 7 times in 11 games. He has won 2.4 aerial duels on an average in the LaLiga. He takes 3 shots on target per game.

However, things might be worrying for Andre Silva since he hasn't scored in the last 3 league games. If Sevilla dream of toppling Barcelona this season, it is mandatory for them to have their forward firing on all cylinders consistently throughout the season.

#4 Ever Banega (Sevilla)

Ever Banega has been one of the best midfielders in the league

While a major part of Sevilla's exploits is attributed to the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Andre Silva and their clinical finishing in front of goal, let the vital contribution of Ever Banega not be forgotten.

The Argentinian midfielder has got an impressive pass success rate of 87.3% in the league. He has made 2.1 key passes per game and completed 1.6 dribbles per game in the Spanish top flight. He has scored 2 goals and assisted 2 more in 12 appearances for the club.

Banega has been equally active in his defensive duties. He has averaged 3 tackles per game.

If Sevilla do finish the LaLiga season as winners, no doubt the 30-year-old will boast a massive share of the club's success.

#3 Rodrigo (Atletico Madrid)

Rodrigo is one of the best upcoming midfielders in the world at the moment

Rodrigo is easily one of the best up and coming midfielders in the world at the moment. The Spanish midfielder made waves with his impressive performances for Villareal last season. He is doing the same with improved efficiency for Atletico Madrid in this league campaign.

Rodri deserves an applause for his brilliant pass success rate of 91.8% - a stat that belies his age. The 22-year-old midfielder has bossed the centre of the park by making 3.3 tackles per game and 1.1 interceptions per game.

He may have netted just once in 9 games, but it his hard work in the middle that makes him an indispensable part of the team. Frankly speaking, Diego Simeone couldn't have found a worthy successor for ex-captain Gabi and the famous number 14 shirt at Wanda Metropolitano.

#2 Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Luis Suarez was declared the Player of the Month for October

With Lionel Messi injured, Luis Suarez took to the mantle to become the main goalscoring threat for Barcelona. Few can blame him for being imperfect in completing the task and fulfilling the expectations of the Catalan fans.

Suarez has bagged 9 goals and 4 assists in 12 games this season. The Uruguayan's improvement will definitely have compelled the Barcelona hierarchy to rethink over the prospect of replacing him.

Suarez takes 3.8 shots per games, a stat that aptly underlines the menace he is in front of goal. He has also clinched the Player of the Month award for October.

With Messi having returned from injury, expect the two forwards to weave the very magic they are well known for.

#1 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi has been in the top form as usual

Lionel Messi's return from injury didn't pan out the way we had expected. With him in the starting XI, Barcelona suffered a shocking 4-3 defeat at the hands of Real Betis at the Nou Camp. Yet, the Argentine carried out his job to perfection as he netted a brace in the game.

Messi bagged the Player of the Month award in September and looks set to boss the league as always. He has scored 9 goals and assisted another 5 in 10 league games for Ernesto Valverde's men. He also has 5 Man of the Match awards already under his belt this season.

Leo Messi has taken 4.6 shots per game, more than any other player in the Spanish top flight. His presence will definitely help Barcelona shake off the pressure from the teams that have been tailing them closely as they maintain their spot atop the table.

With Ronaldo gone, there are hardly any players who can challenge Messi's claim to the crown of the league's best footballer.

All Stats Courtesy: Whoscored.com

1 / 10 NEXT