×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaLiga Rumours: €100 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid as the transfer will be sealed in coming days

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
589   //    19 Apr 2019, 11:05 IST
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish media outlet, Marca, Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is Real Madrid bound as his transfer will be closed in the upcoming days. A fee around €100 million has been decided by both the clubs.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard is one of the best forwards in the Premier League and has a chance of winning the Europa League with Chelsea. The Belgian star has racked up 16 goals and 12 assists in the English Premier League and has been pivotal for Chelsea- who are fighting for a top four spot.

Chelsea are fifth in the EPL table, just one point behind third placed Tottenham who has played a game less. There is no doubt that Hazard is at the peak of his career, as he continuously proves with his exploits with Belgium- in the 2018 World Cup and Euro Qualifiers this year.

The Belgian flaunted his desire to play for Real Madrid but recently claimed that he is focused on his current club. The Blues were handed a transfer ban, and they won't be able to buy any player in the coming season.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are desperately looking for a major signing since club's talisman and highest goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, left for Juventus last summer. It is no secret that Florentino Perez is desperate to revamp the squad with new faces after Los Blancos endured a tough season.

According to the reports, Hazard will be Real Madrid's third arrival after Rodrygo and Militao. Hazard has rejected at least three contract renewal offers and will cost around €100 million as he has only one year left in his contract.

Zinedine Zidane has always been a fan of Hazard since his tenure with Lille at Ligue 1 and Hazard is himself willing to make the move.

Rumour rating: 8/10

Marca is a reliable source and Hazard's transfer will not come as a shock to many.

What's next?

Chelsea will face Burnley and Manchester United in the Premier League before facing Frankfurt in Europa League semifinals.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
£135 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid, Barcelona to sell Coutinho to fund move for €180 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 January 2019
RELATED STORY
€50 million Brazilian superstar agrees to join Real Madrid, Serie A superstar on the verge of joining Chelsea, Chelsea superstar joins Atletico Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 21 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea to sign Real Madrid superstar in the coming days, Real Madrid open talks for €80 million Premier League superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Premier League superstar wants to join Los Blancos
RELATED STORY
LaLiga rumours: Premier League star determined to join Real Madrid in the wake of Zinedine Zidane's arrival
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos make Premier League superstar their top target
RELATED STORY
Premier League superstar agrees 5-year deal with Real Madrid, Chelsea launch shock £101 million bid for Barcelona superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 January 2019
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Transfer News: Two Premier League superstars are the priority for Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid eye stunning player+cash deal for €180m superstar, Juventus to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with former Real Madrid teammate, and more: Transfer Roundup, 2nd February 2019
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Premier League star adamant on Real Madrid move in the summer transfer window 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us