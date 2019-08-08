Real Madrid set to sign Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants James Rodriguez at Juventus and more: LaLiga Transfer News, 8 August 2019

Will Neymar be a Real Madrid player next season?

Hello and welcome to the LaLiga transfer roundup. It's deadline day in the Premier League transfer window and you don't need me to tell you that what happens in England is almost certain to have an effect on the rest of Europe.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top LaLiga transfer news of the day.

Real Madrid the only team in talks with PSG over Neymar

Can Florentino Perez seal a deal for Neymar?

According to the latest reports, Real Madrid are in talks to sign Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian has reportedly made it clear to the PSG top brass that he wants to leave the club this summer. He has his heart set on a return to Barcelona. However, Barcelona and PSG remain far from reaching any sortof agreement.

In addition to that, Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner said that they are not currently moving for Neymar. He said,

"As of today, there's no Neymar case, as the president said, and it's complicated.

"We are passive actors. We know he's not happy in Paris and it's a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.

"We haven't spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we'll talk.

"Today, at this time, it's ruled out."

Zinedine Zidane has been overseeing a massive squad overhaul at Real Madrid after finishing 19 points behind eternal rivals Barcelona in the LaLiga last season. They signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, Ferland Mendy from Olympique Lyon and Rodrygo from Santos.

Zizou reportedly remains heavily interested in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba despite Florentino Perez not being sold on the idea of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Neymar deal is more attractive to Perez and he has previously tried and failed to sign Neymar on two occasions.

Neymar enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Barcelona and if Real Madrid are able to sign him this summer, it will be quite a statement of intent.

