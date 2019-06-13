LaLiga Transfer News: Atletico CEO reveals Antoine Griezmann's next destination

Antoine Griezman- France

What is the story?

After a few weeks of speculations, Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has finally confirmed that Antoine Griezmann is on the verge of joining FC Barcelona this summer.

In case you didn't know...

A few weeks ago, former Real Sociedad star revealed his Atleti departure news via a video which was posted on the club's Twitter account. In that video, Griezmann said:

"After speaking with [coach Diego Simeone], [CEO Miguel] Angel Gil Marin and with people in the club's hierarchy, I wanted to speak with you, the fans.

"You have always shown me a lot of love and I wanted to be the first to tell you that I've taken the decision to leave to see other things and take on other challenges".

He further added,

“Thanks for everything during five fantastic years here, where I was able to win my first big trophies. There have been some incredible moments that I will always remember. You, the supporters, will always be in my heart."

Though Atletico Madrid endured a trophyless season last term, Antoine was at his best for them in terms of performances. In LaLiga 2018-19, Griezmann netted 15 goals and clinched nine assists from 37 appearances.

The heart of the matter

Last night, Atleti CEO Marin told a Spanish radio station:

"I am very clear about where he is going to play, it is known since March, at Barcelona."

Though he revealed an immense secret in front of all, we are yet to know the details regarding this transfer. According to the reports, Griezmann's personal terms and club agreements have been finalized. It is expected that Barcelona will officially announce the signing in the upcoming days.

What's next?

Atletico Madrid are looking to sign a replacement for Antoine Griezmann. As per the stories, Joao Felix is leading the race to replace the French World Cup winner at Atletico Madrid.