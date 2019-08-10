Correa to AC Milan, PSG confirm they are in advanced talks to sell Neymar, Real Madrid's rivals confident of signing James Rodriguez and more: LaLiga Transfer Roundup, 10 August 2019

Neymar might get his wish after all

The closing of the Premier League transfer window has definitely had an effect all across Europe. With several big spenders now out of the scene, the rest of Europe is expected to take their time before finalizing new deals. With Neymar's future among several others' remaining unresolved, there is much to look out for in this transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top LaLiga transfer news and updates of the day- 10 August 2019.

AC Milan waiting for Atletico to lower price for Angel Correa

Angel Correa celebrates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Valencia in the 2018/19 season

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa is expected to leave the club this summer as he reportedly has his heart set on a move to AC Milan. The Argentine international continues to play for Atletico in pre-season with Milan waiting to pounce.

Correa has flown with 23 of his teammates to Sweden to face Juventus today in the International Champions Cup. However, despite being a regular member of the squad, he is not expected to stay beyond the summer and his future remains unresolved.

AC Milan had ruled that a deal for Correa is more than they can afford and had reportedly shifted their attentions to Rafael Leao of Lille. Atletico Madrid want €50 million for their forward and are not ready to lower their asking price. Milan do not want to pay in excess of €40 million and as such negotiations came to a standstill.

As per the report, AC Milan's interest in Angel Correa is concrete and they are now waiting for the transfer window to near its completion in a bid to see whether or not Atletico Madrid will lower their asking price.

Correa knows that he is not a guaranteed starter for Diego Simeone's side and wants to move to a club where he will be guaranteed playing time. As per the report, Correa's agent Agustin Jimenez had flown to Milan to meet with Il Rossoneri's representatives.

Everything said and done, Atletico Madrid will not want to stay in the way of Angel Correa pursuing his goals elsewhere and are expected to lower their asking price should no other potential buyers enter the fray before the transfer window draws to a close.

