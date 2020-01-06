Lampard admits Giroud could depart, Gabigol on Blues' wishlist, and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 6th January 2020

Olivier Giroud

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

The Blues have constantly made headlines ahead of the January transfer window and with good reason, considering the reinforcements they are in need of and the upliftment of their transfer ban. Linked with a host of top-tier names such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho, and more, we take a look at some of the most important transfer stories surrounding the Blues today.

Lampard confirms that Olivier Giroud could depart

Blues boss Frank Lampard has opened the door for Olivier Giroud's departure this winter. The French striker, who started just two games this season, has been linked to a number of clubs and is currently into the last 6 months of his contract.

Speaking on the Frenchman's future, Lampard said,

There's no update on Ollie, but I've spoken with him.

If the conditions are that it's something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it's something that could happen.

But only when all of those bases are covered. So we'll see if we're there.

Gabriel Barbosa on Chelsea's wishlist

Gabriel Barbosa

According to the Daily Express, Frank Lampard has kept tabs on Brazilian goalscoring sensation Gabriel Barbosa, also known as Gabigol. With Giroud likely to leave the club and a lack of genuine striking options bar Abraham, Gabigol could add another dimension to the Blues' attack.

Gabigol has scored a phenomenal 70 goals in 112 matches for Brazilian club Flamengo, where he spent a long period on loan from Italian giants Inter Milan.

What the Nerazzuri plan to do with the Brazilian upon his return is not clear, but Chelsea have reportedly joined the list of clubs tracking the former Santos man's incredible progress over the last couple of years.

Alaba 'not for sale', says Bayern coach

David Alaba

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has made it clear that the club aren't willing to part ways with David Alaba, amid interest from the Londoners in their star defender.

Chelsea were reportedly preparing a bid in excess of £60m for the versatile Austrian as both him and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell are the Blues' reported targets for the left-back spot. Frank Lampard & co. understand that it woud be difficult to do business with the Foxes in the winter as they hope to finish the season in the top 4 and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Their interest in Alaba is also fueled by the fact that he has just 18 months left until his contract at the Allianz Arena expires.

Asked in a press conference with regard to Chelsea's alleged interest in 27-year-old Alaba, the German coach said,

He (David Alaba) is not for sale.