Lampard gets early reality check as Everton’s deep-rooted problems resurface against Newcastle United

It hasn’t taken too long for Frank Lampard to get a proper feel of the task at hand at Everton. The former midfielder took charge a week ago and has already seen the good and the bad of the team he manages.

Having opened his stint at the club with an impressive 4-1 win against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round, Lampard watched his side torn to pieces by Newcastle United on his Premier League debut.

Despite going in front, thanks to an own goal by Jamaal Lascelles, the Toffees couldn’t hold on to their lead. Instead, they capitulated and ultimately lost the game.

An own goal from Mason Holgate saw Newcastle restore parity before Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier scored in the second half to condemn Everton to a 3-1 defeat.

Everton cut to size by Magpies

The Toffees were very fluid during last week’s FA Cup game against Brentford. However, they lacked confidence and were largely lethargic against Newcastle.

They also lacked concentration, which led to them conceding the equaliser just a minute after taking the lead. From there, the team’s performance continued to drop as the minutes passed.

The Toffees may have enjoyed the larger share of possession at the end of the game but they rarely troubled Eddie Howe’s well-motivated side. While Newcastle had nine shots on target, Everton managed just three. The Magpies were simply better than Lampard’s side and the scoreline was a reflection of how the match panned out.

Squawka Football @Squawka



0-4 vs Man Utd

1-3 vs Newcastle



You can’t spell Lampard without… Frank Lampard has lost both of his opening games as a Premier League manager:0-4 vs Man Utd1-3 vs NewcastleYou can’t spell Lampard without… Frank Lampard has lost both of his opening games as a Premier League manager: ❌ 0-4 vs Man Utd❌ 1-3 vs Newcastle You can’t spell Lampard without… https://t.co/AYwRnYoyFZ

Lampard’s reality check

Lampard has now lost on each of his Premier League debuts as a manager. He lost 4-0 to Manchester United in his first league game as Chelsea boss. At Everton, he has now suffered defeat at the hands of Newcastle.

There are key lessons to be learned. Everton have underperformed under several different managers, including Champions League winners Carlo Ancelotti and Raphael Benitez. The result against Newcastle only goes to show how deep-rooted the team’s problems are.

Against the Magpies, Lampard’s saw firsthand what the team lacked. He now has a proper understanding of what to do to fix the situation and get the players firing again. Lampard said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“The confidence and belief has to be built and worked on the training ground. We are here a short time and it needs to change quickly because we want to get results. Of course, the players' confidence levels are low - it smacks you in the face."

"When I came to the club it was on a bad run of results. There is no magic wand to fix that. This is the Premier League - it's tough. The only thing to do is work hard and look forward. It was never going to be easy and this result puts it into sharp focus but we must build that confidence.”

Also Read Article Continues below

There is no cause for alarm after this defeat, but it’s a reality check for Lampard and he will be expected to find solutions. In his two games in charge, fans have seen the best and worst of Everton.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar