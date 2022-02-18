Frank Lampard must address this big problem if he is to save Everton's season

Ever since Frank Lampard took over the reigns at Everton, Goodison Park has been buzzing. Evertonians have welcomed him with open arms and have given him an incredible reception.

The atmosphere at the stadium during Lampard's debut game, a 4-1 FA cup win over Brentford, was exhilarating. The home crowd was completely behind their team, cheering them on and was not down even for a minute. It was the kind of support that every manager dreams of.

Who would have thought of a day where Super Frank was being sung by the home crowd at Goodison Park?

Lampard and Everton both need to address a common big problem

Although Lampard has brought optimism and excitement to Everton, there is a big problem that needs to be solved. The problem is defensive fragility.

Lampard's team plays exciting and attractive football but that comes at a cost. The defense is more stretched and open than it should be, which makes it vulnerable and as a result it concedes a lot.

During his first season as a manager in the Premier League, Chelsea conceded a total of 54 goals - most amongst the top 10 teams. A big part of the problem then was Kepa's form, and this time as well his keeper Jordan Pickford is not in great form.

At Everton, he has taken over a team that is not known for their defensive solidarity. Everton have the 19th worst save percentage in the league this season with 61.8

It was pretty evident when they conceded immediately after breaking the deadlock in their 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United. Even former managers like Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez dwelled a lot on solving these defensive issues.

They did keep a clean sheet in their recent 3-0 win against Leeds, which was their first since early November. A lot of work still needs to be done.

Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey's injuries are a big blow and will only bring more misery for the English manager.

The reality is Everton are currently just a whisker away from being embroiled in a relegation battle. They have big defensive issues that the gaffer needs to solve, and with a squad that has a big injury list, it will not be an easy task.

Old faces, new fortunes for Everton?

Ashley Cole recently joined Lampard's backroom staff as one of the assistant managers and will work alongside Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson. Notably, Cole played alongside Lampard in Chelsea colors, winning a Premier League title, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League trophy. The 44-year-old will be hoping the two can help him inculcate some defensive solidarity into the team.

Two months after his retirement in 2020, Leighton Baines was appointed as a professional development coach for the academy. The former England international who made over 400 appearances across competitions for the Toffees, is having a strong impact on the players coming through the youth system.

The current atmosphere around Goodision is the best it has ever been in recent years. The team should build from this positive atmosphere and repay the fans' faith with the results that they deserve.

