“Laporta said I’m the chosen one” - Xavi says he will leave his skin and life so that things go well at Barcelona

New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that club president Joan Laporta called him the 'chosen one.' Xavi promised to give his all in his bid to return the club to glory.

The 41-year-old was appointed as Ronald Koeman's successor following the Dutchman's sacking. He will be tasked with getting the Blaugrana back to the summit of the game while also bringing aesthetic football to Camp Nou.

Speaking about his appointment as Barcelona manager, Xavi said:

“President Laporta called me and said that I’m the chosen one. I had a clause, but we all did our part to fix it. I see a lot of enthusiasm & expectations are high. There’s a team & there is talent, I will try to transmit my experience to players to win trophies.”

The former Spain international represented Barcelona with distinction for almost two decades as a player. Xavi is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in history.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Monday was Xavi Day at Camp Nou! Monday was Xavi Day at Camp Nou! https://t.co/qfhsjUsIn0

He departed Camp Nou in 2015 having captained the club to a second continental treble. Xavi spent four years at Al Sadd before retiring from professional football. The Spanish stalwart was appointed as Al Sadd manager in 2019 and he guided the club to seven trophies in two years.

Xavi's return to Barcelona has brought renewed optimism to the club

Given his long association with Barcelona, it was an open secret that Xavi would one day return to the club in some capacity. His impressive track record at Al Saad heightened expectations that he would become manager at Camp Nou.

Xavi was reportedly contacted about the job in 2020 following the sacking of Quique Setien. However, the club's transitional nature at the time prevented him from taking the job.

Fresh presidential elections have since been held and Ronald Koeman's struggles in the dugout led to the termination of his contract. Clauses in Xavi's managerial contract with Al Sadd were swiftly ironed out and he was announced as the Barcelona manager amidst much fanfare.

The former Spain international is well-grounded in the policies of the club, having joined La Masia in 1991 as an 11-year-old.

He also witnessed the transformational stints of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola at the helm of the Blaugrana. Xavi watched on as an academy player for the former and played a starring role in Barcelona's glory days under the latter.

It is expected that Xavi will continue with the legacy of both men to redeem Barcelona's battered image both on and off the field of play.

However, fans will do well to temper expectations. Recent history has shown us that a legendary career on the playing field does not always translate to success in the dugout.

There have been several cases where club legends have not replicated their success at former clubs as managers. Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and Ole Gunar Solskjaer are just a few recent examples.

Nevertheless, Xavi will be given the requisite support to make a success out of his managerial run. Whether he will perform at the levels expected remains to be seen.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra