Last 5 former Juventus players who went on to manage the club

Juventus recently appointed former star Andrea Pirlo as their manager. The legendary midfielder succeded Maurizio Sarri as the manager of the club after the latter failed to deliver the Champions League.

Andrea Pirlo joins an illustrious list of individuals who played and later managed the Bianconeri. The midfielder first arrived in Turin after being signed on a free transfer in 2011.

In four seasons at Turin, Pirlo won the seven titles including four straight Serie A titles before moving to New York City and retiring in 2017. The Italian was recently appointed as the manager of Juventus U23 side before being promoted to the senior team.

Several players former Juventus players have gone onto manage the Bianconeri. In this article, we will take a look at the last five former stars to manage the Italian giants.

41 years, 123 days - At the start of the next Serie A season, on 19/09/2020, Andrea #Pirlo will become the youngest manager to lead #Juventus in a Serie A match since Carlo Ancelotti, in February 1999 (39 years, 249 days). Maestro. pic.twitter.com/I5cFj7pDsJ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 9, 2020

Last five Juventus stars to take the hotseat in Tuin

#5. Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte brought Juventus back to title winning ways

Before Pirlo, Antonio Conte was the last man to become the Juventus manager. The Italian first arrived in Turin in 1991 after six years with boyhood club Leece.

For thirteen seasons, Conte was part of the Juventus team. The midfielder's consistency and leadership made him a very respected figure in the Bianconeri squad. The Italian retired at the end of the 2003/04 season after winning almost all trophies on offer.

Conte started his career lower down the divisions before finally taking up the job in 2011. At the time of the takeover, the Turin giants were in disarray. The Bianconeri had struggled to steady the ship following promotion to Serie A.

Antonio Conte, in his first season, helped Juventus reclaim their throne in style. The Old Lady won their first League title in almost ten years, going unbeaten throughout the league. The league victory started what would become a decade long period of dominance for Juventus.

During his time at the club, Conte won three Scudettos and two Suppercoppa titles. The Italian left the club in 2014 after becoming the manager of the Italian football team.

#4. Ciro Ferrara

Ferrara won five league titles with Juventus.

Ciro Ferrara was already a well-known figure when he first arrived in Juventus in 1994. His exploits at Napoli had helped the Naples side dominate the league towards the end of the 1980s.

Following his arrival, the Italian quickly became a central figure in the Juventus first team. With Ferrara in defense, the Italian giants dominated the mid-1990s and early 2000s - winning five Scudettos between 1995 and 2003. Like Conte, the Italian won most of the trophies on offer. The Italian finally retired in 2005 after winning fourteen titles with the Bianconeri.

Unlike his playing career with the Bianconeri, Ferrara's reign as Juventus coach was rather unsuccessful. The Italian took up the reins of the Bianconeri in 2009 after successful spells as a technical staff in the Italian national team.

Ferrara, though, could not repeat his success at Turin. Under the Italian, Juventus won their first six matches. Fortunes soon changed for the former defender as the next 24 games saw the Bianconeri winning just nine games. Ferrara's dismal time back at the club ended in 2010 following the Old Lady's exit from the Coppa Italia.

The Italian was last seen as the manager of the Chinese side Wuhan Zall back in 2017.

