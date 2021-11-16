Late Morata strike seals World Cup qualification as Spain see off stubborn Sweden

Spain haven’t managed to replicate the success they chalked up from 2008 to 2012 despite producing some great players in recent years.

Back-to-back European Championship triumphs sandwiching a World Cup trophy were always going to be a huge feat to repeat.

The generation that achieved the above has since phased out, with a completely new team surfacing. Under Luis Enrique, though, La Roja seems destined to return to the pinnacle of world football sooner rather than later.

And now that they’ve qualified for the 2022 World Cup, it is time for Spain to reclaim their spot as one of the best national teams across the globe.

Morata sends Spain to World Cup

Enrique’s side was already in a good position going into their final group game against Sweden. La Roja led their opponents by a point before Sunday’s game and a draw would’ve guaranteed their qualification to the World Cup.

However, Spain made sure they left no stone unturned by recording a win over Sweden. It was a difficult game at the Estadio de La Cartuja but Alvaro Morata’s late goal settled matters.

The Atletico Madrid striker reacted quickest to the rebound after Dani Olmo’s shot came off the post and calmly lobbed the goalkeeper to give Spain a priceless win.

The win saw La Roja finish at the top of Group B of the World Cup qualifying, four points above Sweden who have dropped to the play-off spot.

Enrique’s Spain is the real deal

The current Spanish squad has all the makings of a trophy-winning side. They’ve already come close in recent competitions and they can only get better.

Enrique’s side reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and went a step further after losing to France in the final of the UEFA Nations League. Those late exits would have undoubtedly prepared them for another eventful outing in Qatar.

“I have taken off a 100 kilo backpack. I have felt more pressure in this qualifying phase than in the Euros or the ‘Final Four’ of the Nations League,” Enrique said, as quoted by Football Espana.

“I have taken a great weight off my shoulders. I am focused on having a good World Cup and I know that if a coach does not win, he receives criticism," he added.

"This is how this wonderful circus of football can be and I accept it. When there is salsa, we dance salsa. And when it’s time to dance pegaditos, we do that. What really motivates me is seeing the response of the players and of all the people who are part of the Federation," the Spain boss signed off.

Enrique’s Spain has proven to be the real deal and they’ll be heading to Qatar in great form. What remains to be seen is if they’ll have the character and temperament to go all the way.

Edited by Parimal