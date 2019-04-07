Premier League transfer news: Liverpool want to sign £75 million forward, Barcelona star rejects Manchester United and more - April 7, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Ian McGarry on Dybala

According to journalist Ian McGarry, Paulo Dybala is a very gettable target for Manchester United. The forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Manchester United and McGarry believes that United can sign him.

However, he also stated that the Argentine wants to move to La Liga but Real Madrid might not want him, which is why a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

“The guy who’s getable, certainly, and I think could change Manchester United’s fortunes, is Paulo Dybala from Juventus, who has made it clear that he feels he has done everything he can in Serie A, in Italian football, and wants to move,” he said.

“I believe his preference is to move to Spain and to Real Madrid.

“However that’s unlikely to happen given where they’re looking in terms of recruitment this summer.

“So a big-money move to England [could happen], ‘cos he’s currently on I think just under £100,000-a-week which by Premier League standards is quite cheap.”

McGarry then added that United could double his wages and praised him for his ability to score goals despite not being a pure number 9. He also added that Dybala could be the man for Solskjaer should he revert to a 4-3-3.

“So again doubling his wages and getting him in, he’s not a No 9 per say, he’s more of a kind of No 10, but his goalscoring ratio is very, very good.

“I think if you put him and his dynamism into that Manchester United team and played a 4-3-3, which I think Solskjaer will succumb to in terms of his default formation for maybe the rest of the season but certainly next season - then Dybala could be the man.”

