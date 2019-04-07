Real Madrid on the verge of signing superstar in stunning £210m deal, Barcelona superstar provides crucial update on future, and more: Transfer Roundup, 7th April 2019

Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez are set to make amends ahead of next season with Galactico signing

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, teams across Europe's top five leagues already seem to be preparing for next season. As usual, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:

Manchester United identify replacements for David de Gea

David de Gea's contract talks have stalled at Manchester United

Amid stalled contract renewal talks at Manchester United, recent reports from Europe have claimed that David de Gea has reportedly become a primary target for Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old allegedly seeks a new contract worth £350,000-a-week which is believed to have caused a deadlock between the player and the club.

Now, as reported by Mirror, the Red Devils have reportedly identified two potential replacements for the Spaniard, should he depart the club. Everton's Jordan Pickford and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak are believed to make up United's shot-stopper shortlist, although Oblak's steep cost could render Pickford the top option.

Chelsea consider contract extension for Olivier Giroud

Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, expects Giroud to stay for another year

Olivier Giroud's playing time at Chelsea has been extremely limited since his move from Arsenal, and has further reduced following Gonzalo Higuain's arrival at Chelsea. As a result, several reports have claimed that the Frenchman is considering his options for the future.

However, according to reports from Sky Sports, Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, reportedly wants Giroud to stay for another year. Speaking about the 32-year-old striker's future, when asked if he wanted to retain Giroud, the manager said:

"Yes, of course. I know the club have an option for another season, so I think he will remain."

Coutinho rules out Premier League move

Philippe Coutinho has responded to transfer rumours by saying he is happy at Barcelona

Ever since his move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018, Coutinho has struggled to cement a spot in the starting eleven, and has subsequently been linked with moves to various clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, in recent times.

Despite the widespread belief that the 26-year-old could be heading towards an exit, the latest reports from Sky Sports claim that Coutinho is happy at Barcelona and is not interested in a move to the Premier League.

As per the report, Coutinho has publicly addressed the rumours, making his intentions clear. Speaking to the Sunday Mirror about his future, the Brazilian reportedly said:

"My head is exclusively in Barcelona. Returning to England now does not fit into my plans. This is my second season here. I have won titles but I am always an ambitious and demanding player. So, I want more and more.

Real Madrid close in on £210m signing of Eden Hazard

Real Madrid-bound?

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has frequently flirted with the idea of moving to Real Madrid since the days of Zinedine Zidane's first spell at Madrid. Despite remaining at Chelsea in January, the general belief is that it's only a matter of time before the seemingly inevitable occurs.

Now, according to reports from The Sun, Real Madrid are believed to be closing on a mega move for the Chelsea superstar this summer. Additionally, a number of reports from Spain are claiming that the two clubs have "reached an agreement" and that an announcement in imminent within the next few days.

As per the reports, the six-year deal could reportedly cost Madrid as much as £210 million, with £100 million estimated to be the transfer fee (considering that the Belgian can leave for free next summer, once his contract expires) and £110 million estimated to be Hazard's wage over six years.

