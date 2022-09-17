Lausanne Sport vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Cup 2022-23

Lausanne Sport will welcome FC Zurich to Stade de la Tuiliere for a round 2 fixture in the Swiss Cup on Sunday.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a 4-0 away victory over Gland last month. All four goals came in the first half, with Brighton Labeau scoring a hat-trick.

FC Zurich also qualified with a 4-0 victory over Cham. Tosin Aiyegun scored a hat-trick, while Bledian Krasniqi also found the back of the net.

Lausanne come into the game on the back of a 3-2 home win over Yverdon in the Challenge League last weekend. Brighton Labeau scored a brace to inspire his team to victory.

Zurich fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Bodo Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. All three goals came after the break, with Donis Avdijaj stepping off the bench to score a consolation goal for the Swiss champions.

Lausanne Sport vs Zurich Head-to-Head

This will be the 167th meeting between the two sides. The previous results have been evenly split down the middle with 58 wins apiece, while 50 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in May. Antonio Marchesano scored an injury time equalizer for Zurich in a 2-2 draw on home turf en-route to winning the league crown.

Lausanne Sport form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

FC Zurich form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Lausanne Sport vs Zurich Team News

Lausanne Sport

Stjepan Kukuruzovic, Simone Grippo and Marvin Spielmann have been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Stjepan Kukuruzovic, Simone Grippo, Marvin Spielmann

Suspension: None

Zurich

Ilan Sauter is the only injury concern for the Swiss champions.

Injury: Ilan Sauter

Suspension: None

Lausanne Sport vs Zurich Predicted XI

Lausanne Sport (3-5-2): Thomas Castella (GK); Archie Brown, Anel Husic, Berkay Dabanli; Oliver Custodio, Tochi Suzuki, Gianluca Gaudino, Alvyn Sanches, Raoul Giger; Trae Coyle, Brighton Labeau

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, Lindrit Kamberi; Adrian Guerrero, Ole Selnaes, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Dzemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Donis Avdijaj, Tosin Aiyegun

Lausanne Sport vs Zurich Prediction

Zurich's poor form has seen them lose five matches on the bounce and they need to get back on track to salvage their season.

Lausanne, for their part, are flying high and will fancy their chances of getting the win here. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lausanne Sport 2-1 Zurich

