Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with 28-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

According to Fichajes, Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri is interested in Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri. The Italian international is reportedly pushing to reunite with Sarri, having already shared a season in London with the former Blues manager.

The Chelsea full-back could potentially join the Rome-based team on loan, reports Calciomercato. However, the 28-year-old will have to forgo a part of his salary in order to complete the move.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Lazio are in talks with Chelsea to sign 27-year-old Brazilian left-back Emerson on loan.

#SSLazio #CFC Lazio are in talks with Chelsea to sign 27-year-old Brazilian left-back Emerson on loan. 🚨 Lazio are in talks with Chelsea to sign 27-year-old Brazilian left-back Emerson on loan. 🇧🇷 #SSLazio 🔵⚪ #CFC https://t.co/sQEpFpwKlV

Lazio have had a very strong transfer window with a whopping seven signings so far. The Biancoceleste have signed the likes of Vedat Muriqi, Luis Maximiano, and most recently, Matias Vecino, reinforcing their squad in many departments. The Italian side have now turned their attention towards Emerson to fill the left-back position.

The Blues full-back spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Olympique Lyonnais. In 28 appearances across all competitions for the French club, the 28-year-old recorded one goal and two assists (via Transfermarkt).

The west London side have suffered some major outgoings in defense with the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Additionally, with the failure to sign summer targets Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel finds his squad depleted.

The German manager addressed the situation after a devastating 4-0 loss to Arsenal in a pre-season friendly:

"I looked at the last season and parts of the game where we struggled, and players left us and some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is. So we had an urg,ent appeal for quality players, a huge amount of quality players. We got two quality players but we are not competitive like this. Unfortunately you could see it today."

Wesley Fofana applies pressure on Leicester City amid Chelsea interest

According to football.london journalist Adam Newson, Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana is trying to force a move to Chelsea. However, Newson reports that the Foxes are strongly opposed to selling the France international this summer.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson Told Wesley Fofana is doing his bit internally – as well as externally, which you may have noticed – to put pressure on Leicester amid Chelsea's interest.



He's keen on a move to Stamford Bridge but Leicester adamant they do not want to sell this summer. Something's got to give. Told Wesley Fofana is doing his bit internally – as well as externally, which you may have noticed – to put pressure on Leicester amid Chelsea's interest.He's keen on a move to Stamford Bridge but Leicester adamant they do not want to sell this summer. Something's got to give.

As per the report, Fofana is working hard internally and externally to convince Leicester to sanction a move to Cobham. The 21-year-old has even removed the tag "Leicester City" from his Twitter bio, showing his desire to leave the King Power stadium this summer.

The Frenchman joined the Foxes in 2020 and has since appeared in 50 games across all competitions for the Premier League side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far