Lazio vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lazio are set to host Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday in their next Serie A fixture.

Lazio come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday at the Sardegna Arena. Goals from Italy international Manuel Lazzari and talismanic striker Ciro Immobile sealed a comfortable win for Simone Inzaghi's men, who finished fourth in the league last season.

Atalanta, on the other hand, beat Torino 4-2 on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Captain Papu Gomez, Colombian forward Luis Muriel, Hans Hateboer and Netherlands international Marten de Roon all scored for Gian Piero Gasperini's side. Torino captain Andrea Belotti scored the two consolation goals.

Lazio vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Lazio have won 13 games, lost 10 and drawn five.

Their most recent match was in June, with Atalanta beating Lazio 3-2 in a pulsating encounter. Robin Gosens, Ruslan Malinovskiy and Jose Luis Palomino were the goalscorers for Atalanta, with a Marten de Roon own goal and a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic strike proving to be mere consolations for Lazio.

Lazio form guide in Serie A: W

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W

Lazio vs Atalanta Team News

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi will be unable to call upon the services of new signing, Kosovo international Vedat Muriqi, as well as Brazilian centre-back Luiz Felipe and captain Senad Lulic, who are all out with injuries.

Injured: Vedat Muriqi, Luiz Felipe, Senad Lulic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Atalanta will be without new arrival, Russian midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk, as well as goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who are both injured. Albanian centre-back Berat Djimsiti is suspended.

Injured: Aleksei Miranchuk, Pierluigi Gollini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Berat Djimsiti

Lazio vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha, Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic, Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Mattia Caldara, Bosko Sutalo, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Papu Gomez, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Lazio vs Atalanta Prediction

Lazio have looked impressive under Simone Inzaghi, and much of that has been down to the form of striker Ciro Immobile, who won the European Golden Shoe last season. Midfielders Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto are two of the best in Serie A, while Manuel Lazzari, Adam Marusic and Joaquin Correa have all performed well.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are arguably the most exciting team to watch in Serie A. After an excellent campaign last season, the club have been busy in the transfer market, and will hope that manager Gian Piero Gasperini is able to get the best out of his players, as he has since joining the club.

Both teams have good squads and fine managers, and a close and pulsating encounter can be expected. It is hard to separate the two sides, and that may be reflected in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Atalanta

