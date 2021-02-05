Lazio vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another important fixture this weekend as Lazio take on Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Lazio have an excellent squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Cagliari are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and face an intense relegation battle in the coming months. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo last weekend and will have to put in a similar performance in this match.

Lazio have improved in recent weeks and thrashed Atalanta by a 3-1 margin in their previous game. The Biancocelesti are in sixth place in the league table and will want to move into the top four this month.

Lazio vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Cagliari and have won 21 matches out of a total of 35 games played between the two sides. Cagliari have managed only seven victories against Lazio and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in September last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Lazio. Ciro Immobile found the back of the net on the day and will play an important role in this match.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Lazio vs Cagliari Team News

Lazio have a few key absences

Lazio

Luis Alberto has recovered from appendicitis is available for selection in this fixture. Luis Felipe, Thomas Strakosha, and Felipe Caicedo are also injured and will be excluded from the Lazio squad for this game.

Injured: Luis Felipe, Thomas Strakosha, Felipe Caicedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari need to win this game

Cagliari

Adam Ounas, Ragnar Klavan, and Marko Rog are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game. Nahitan Nandez served his suspension against Sassuolo last week and will be available against Lazio

Advertisement

Injured: Adam Ounas, Ragnar Klavan, Marko Rog

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Patric; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Vedat Muriqi

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alessio Cragno; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Gabriele Zappa; Joseph Alfred Duncan, Razvan Marin, Fabrizio Caligara; Radja Nainggolan, Joao Pedro; Giovanni Simeone

Lazio vs Cagliari Prediction

Lazio have hit a pure patch in recent weeks and will be looking for their sixth consecutive league victory in this game. Simone Inzaghi has an impressive squad at his disposal and is likely to name a strong line-up on Sunday.

Cagliari have failed to meet expectations in their Serie A campaign and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. Lazio are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-0 Cagliari

Also Read: Ajax vs FC Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21