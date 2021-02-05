Ajax vs FC Utrecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie returns to the fold with another exciting fixture this weekend as reigning champions Ajax take on FC Utrecht at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday. Ajax have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

FC Utrecht are in eighth place in the Eredivisie standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw in its previous game and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Ajax, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and will be intent on retaining their crown this season. The Dutch giants thrashed AZ Alkmaar by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Head-to-Head

Ajax have a good record against FC Utrecht and have won 24 games out of a total of 48 fixtures played between the two sides. FC Utrecht have managed 16 victories against Ajax and have troubled their opponents in the past.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the KNVB Cup and ended in en exhilarating 5-4 victory for Ajax. FC Utrecht were excellent on the day and will want to put in a similar performance this weekend.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

FC Utrecht form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Team News

Lassina Traore is unavailable at the moment

Ajax

Lassina Traore and Sean Klaiber are currently recuperating from their injuries and will have to be excluded from the squad. Ajax have several talented players in their team and will name an attacking line-up this weekend.

Injured: Lassina Traore, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Utrecht have a good squad. Image Source: Voetbal International

FC Utrecht

Eljero Elia, Emil Bergstrom, and Fabian de Keijzer are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. FC Utrecht have good players in their ranks and will hope to get a positive result from this fixture.

Advertisement

Injured: Eljero Elia, Emil Bergstrom, Fabian de Keijzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Zakaria Labyad, Dusan Tadic; Sebastian Haller

FC Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eric Oelschlagel; Django Warmerdam, Willem Janssen, Tommy St. Jago, Mark van der Maarel; Joris van Overeem, Othmane Boussaid, Adam Maher; Bart Ramselaar, Sander van de Streek, Gyrano Kerk

Ajax vs FC Utrecht Prediction

Ajax have one of the best squads in the Netherlands and their recent form makes them a powerful force. The Dutch champions have been relentless in recent weeks and will want to build on their streak this weekend.

FC Utrecht have troubled Ajax in the past and are likely to set up on the counter on Sunday. Ajax are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 FC Utrecht

Also Read: Central Coast Mariners vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21