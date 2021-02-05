Central Coast Mariners vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League features yet another round of exciting fixtures this weekend as Western United take on Central Coast Mariners in an important encounter at the Central Coast Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far and have a point to prove in this match.

Western United are currently in ninth place in the A-League standings and have plenty of work to do to move into the top six this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Melbourne Victory last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far. The Mariners edge Melbourne City to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will have to be careful against Western United this weekend.

Our A-League season continues with our first interstate match of the season this Sunday, taking on table-toppers Central Coast Mariners in Gosford.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have a good record against Central Coast Mariners and have won two out of the three games played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed only one victory against Western United and will view this game as an opportunity to improve their record.

The previous meeting between the two teams in March last year ended in a stunning 6-2 victory for Western United. The Mariners were in dismal form on the day and will need to put in a better performance on Sunday.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-L-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-D

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Team News

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to make the most of their excellent form this season. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Joshua Risdon picked up an injury last month and remains sidelined going into this game. Western United are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to work hard against the league-leaders.

Injured: Joshua Risdon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Gianni Stensness, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Full speed ahead for Sunday!



Don't miss our last home game for a month, and remember Kids go free!



Tickets

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Andrew Durante, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Víctor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have been exceptional this season and will look to remain at the top of the league table this weekend. The Mariners have a robust side but will have to be wary of their opponents' forward line.

Western United have struggled in the final third this season and will need the likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha to find their feet. Central Coast Mariners are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Western United

