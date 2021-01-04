Lazio vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with an important match this week as Lazio take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Both sides have endured their fair share of struggles this season and will want to win this game.

Fiorentina are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a shockingly poor start to the season. La Viola were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Bologna over the weekend and will need to put in a better performance on Wednesday.

Lazio find themselves in ninth place in the Serie A table and have not enjoyed the best of seasons so far. The Biancocelesti slumped to a 1-1 draw against Genoa in their previous game and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Lazio vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Fiorentina and have won 25 games out of a total of 42 matches played between the two sides. Fiorentina have managed only 10 victories against Lazio and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

The previous game between the two teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Lazio. Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto scored on the day and will play pivotal roles in this game.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-D-L

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-D-L

Lazio vs Fiorentina Team News

Lazio have a depleted squad

Lazio

Lazio have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Lucas Leiva, Mohamed Fares, Marco Parolo, and Senad Lulic going into this fixture. Manuel Lazzari and Adam Marusic are likely to start as wing-backs in the Biancocelesti's 3-5-2 system.

Injured: Lucas Leiva, Mohamed Fares, Marco Parolo, Senad Lulic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Fiorentina have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to be at their best against Lazio. Cristiano Biraghi served his suspension against Bologna and is available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Vedat Muriqi

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Cristiano Biraghi, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic, Martin Caceres; Giacomo Bonaventura, Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Jose Callejon; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Lazio vs Fiorentina Prediction

Lazio have a strong squad but have not done justice to their potential so far this season. The home side has several high-profile stars in its ranks and has a point to prove this week.

Fiorentina have enjoyed positive outings over the past month and the likes of Ribery and Castrovilli have contributed to La Viola's uptick in fortunes. Both teams have their fair share of issues and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-1 Fiorentina

