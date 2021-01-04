Napoli vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Napoli take on Spezia at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday. Napoli are in excellent form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Spezia are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and are dangerously close to the bottom of the table. The away side has endured a shocking slump over the past month and will need a miracle to take something away from this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, made a statement over the weekend with a stunning 4-1 victory and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Gennaro Gattuso's side is in fourth place in the Serie A table and will look to secure a top-four finish this season.

Napoli vs Spezia Head-to-Head

Napoli have a flawless record against Spezia in official fixtures and have won all the three games that have been played between the two sides. Spezia have a dismal record against the Neapolitan giants and need to play out of their skins in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a convincing 3-1 victory for Napoli. Piotr Zielinski scored on the day and will likely play a pivotal role against Spezia this week.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-L-W

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: L-L-L-D-L

Napoli vs Spezia Team News

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens, and Diego Demme are sidelined at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Osimhen have tested positive for the coronavirus and has been excluded from the Napoli squad.

Injured: Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens, Diego Demme, Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Julian Chabot is unavailable for this game

Spezia

Julian Chabot was sent off against Verona over the weekend and is suspended for this game. Cristian Dell'Orco, Federico Mattiello, Jeroen Zoet, and Andrej Galabinov are injured and will not be able to play against Napoli.

Injured: Cristian Dell'Orco, Federico Mattiello, Jeroen Zoet, Andrej Galabinov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Julian Chabot

Napoli vs Spezia Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Andrea Petagna

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Simone Bastoni, Martin Erlic, Juan Manuel Ramos, Salvador Ferrer; Tommaso Pobega, Matteo Ricci, Nahuel Estevez; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Napoli vs Spezia Prediction

Napoli have a formidable squad and their performance against Cagliari will serve as an ominous sign ahead of this game. Gennaro Gattuso was thrilled with his team's performance over the weekend and will want a similar display on Wednesday.

Spezia have managed only one point in their last five games and cannot afford to slip up in this game. Napoli have an excellent team and will look to pull off yet another comprehensive victory this week.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Spezia

