Lyon vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lyon are back in action in the Ligue 1 with another important clash as they take on Lens at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday. Lyon have been excellent over the past three months and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Lens are currently in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings and have shown glimpses of their potential on a few occasions this season. The away side edged Brest to a 2-1 victory in its previous match and will look to pull off a positive result this week.

Lyon have staged a stunning recovery from their slow start to the season and have managed to edge both Lille and Paris Saint-Germain to the top of the Ligue 1 table. Les Gones are unbeaten in their last 14 league games and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lyon vs Lens Head-to-Head

Lyon have a good record against Lens and have won 12 games out of a total of 25 matches played between the two teams. Lens have managed eight victories against the French giants and can potentially trouble Lyon in this game.

The previous match between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Lyon. Lens have improved over the past year and will want to put in a better performance in this match.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-D-W-W

Lens form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-L-W

Lyon vs Lens Team News

Bruno Guimaraes is unavailable at the moment

Lyon

Bruno Guimaraes has returned a positive test for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of this fixture. Moussa Dembele fractured his arm in a training session last month and remains sidelined against Lens.

Injured: Bruno Guimaraes, Moussa Dembele

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lens need to win this game. Image Source: La Voix du Nord

Lens

Cheick Traore is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Lyon this week. Lens have talented players in their squad and will have to be at their best in this match.

Injured: Cheick Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Lens Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca; Facundo Medina, Loic Bade, Jonathan Gradit; Issiaga Sylla, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Clement Michelin; Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Lyon vs Lens Prediction

Lyon have one of the most impressive squads in France at the moment and have shown tremendous improvement under Rudi Garcia over the past year. The likes of Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar have come into their own this season and will want to stamp their authority on this game.

Lens have enjoyed an excellent return to the French top-flight but need to be at their best against a powerful side. Lyon are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this fixture.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Lens

