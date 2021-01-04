Lille vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Lille take on Angers at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday. Lille have enjoyed an excellent league campaign so far and will be intent on winning this game.

Angers are currently in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The French outfit edged Marseille to an excellent 2-1 victory over the weekend and will have to put in a similar effort in this game.

Lille find themselves in an intriguing tussle with Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have managed an impressive 36 points from 17 matches this season. Les Dogues have a strong squad and will have a point to prove in the Ligue 1 in the coming months.

Lille vs Angers Head-to-Head

Angers have a surprisingly excellent record against Lille and have won five matches out of a total of 10 games played between the two sides. Lille have managed only three victories against Angers and will have to take it up a notch this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a convincing 2-0 victory for Lille. Renato Sanches scored on the day but is unlikely to play a part in this match.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-W

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-L-D-W

Lille vs Angers Team News

Renato Sanches is unavailable at the moment

Lille

Lille will have to do without a few important players in this game as Renato Sanches and Luiz Araujo are currently sidelined with injuries. Jeremy Pied is also carrying a knock and might not play a part this week.

Injured: Renato Sanches, Luiz Araujo

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied

Suspended: None

Sofiane Boufal is currently injured. Image Source: Archyde

Angers

Star Moroccan winger Sofiance Boufal picked up an injury against Lorient last month and will not be able to play a part in this game. Enzo Ebosse and Ibrahim Amadou are also injured and will not be included in the Angers squad.

Injured: Sofiane Boufal, Enzo Ebosse, Ibrahim Amadou

Doubtful: Sada Thioub

Suspended: None

Lille vs Angers Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Domagoj Bradaric, Adama Soumaoro, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

The only way is 👆 for Tim #Weah 🇺🇸 in 2021 pic.twitter.com/3KF5PG6k4j — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) January 1, 2021

Angers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni; Souleyman Doumbia, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Thomas Mangani, Lassana Coulibaly; Mathias Pereira Lage, Angelo Fulgini, Pierrick Capelle; Lois Diony

Lille vs Angers Prediction

Lille have exceeded expectations in the Ligue 1 so far and will be intent on winning silverware this season. The French giants have a well-rounded squad and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Angers have pulled off impressive results in the past but will have their work cut out for them this week. Lille can move to the top of the table with a victory in this game and will likely be in no mood to relent against Angers on Wednesday.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Angers

