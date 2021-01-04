Nantes vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is set to return with its first set of fixtures in 2021 this week as Nantes take on a resurgent Rennes side at the La Beaujoire Stadium on Wednesday. Rennes have shown steady improvement this season and will want to win this game.

Nantes are currently in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings and are only three points clear of the relegation zone. The home side suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against Lyon in its previous match and will need to put in a much better performance this week.

Rennes, on the other hand, have recovered from a disappointing start to their campaign and have registered four victories on the trot in the league. The away side is currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 table and can potentially threaten the likes of Lille, Lyon, and Paris Saint-Germain with a victory in this game.

Nantes vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Rennes have a good record against Nantes and have won 15 matches out of a total of 36 games played between the two teams. Nantes have managed 12 victories against Rennes and can potentially trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place nearly a year ago and ended in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Rennes. Both teams suffered defensive lapses on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Nantes form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-L-D-L

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-L

Nantes vs Rennes Team News

Nantes have struggled this season

Nantes

Anthony Limbombe and Kalifa Coulibaly are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Nantes are the underdogs in this game and are likely to field a defensive line-up.

Injured: Anthony Limbombe, Kalifa Coulibaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Daniele Rugani, Jonas Martin, Serhou Guirassy, and Romain Del Castillo are currently injured for Rennes and will not play a part in this game. Alfred Gomis is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Nantes this week.

Injured: Daniele Rugani, Jonas Martin, Serhou Guirassy, Romain Del Castillo

Doubtful: Alfred Gomis

Suspended: None

Nantes vs Rennes Predicted XI

Nantes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore; Imran Louza, Andrei Girotto, Mehdi Abeid; Marcus Coco, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Dalbert, Nayef Aguerd, Damein Da Silva, Brandon Soppy; Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, M'Baye Niang

Nantes vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have been in excellent form over the past month and will want to get the new year off on a positive note in Ligue 1. Julien Stephan has done an excellent job at the club so far and will want his side to secure another top-four finish this season.

Nantes have failed to pick up a victory in their last eight games and need to play out of their skins in this match. Rennes are the better team on paper and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Nantes 0-2 Rennes

