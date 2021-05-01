Lazio vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Lazio have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Genoa are in 13th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Spezia by a 2-0 margin last week and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Lazio, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table and have improved this year. The Biancocelesti thrashed AC Milan in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Lazio have a slight historical advantage over Genoa and have won 12 games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Genoa have managed 11 victories against Lazio and will want to level the scales in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Lazio missed several chances on the day and will have to be more clinical in this match.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-W-W

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Ajax vs FC Emmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Lazio vs Genoa Team News

Lazio have been excellent this year

Lazio

Francesco Acerbi picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this game. Felipe Caicedo, Gonzalo Escalante, and Luiz Felipe are recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable against Genoa.

Injured: Felipe Caicedo, Gonzalo Escalante, Luiz Felipe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Francesco Acerbi

Genoa need to win this game

Genoa

Advertisement

Genoa have an injury to account for and will have to do without Luca Pellegrini against Lazio this weekend. The Grifone are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Luca Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Goran Pandev

Lazio vs Genoa Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Wesley Hoedt, Adam Marusic; Senad Lulic, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Domenico Criscito; Davide Biraschi, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Davide Zappacosta; Gianluca Scamacca, Mattia Destro

Lazio vs Genoa Prediction

Lazio have found their feet in the Serie A in recent weeks and have five league victories on the trot. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League this year.

Genoa have held their ground against some of Italy's best teams in recent weeks and will want to make their mark on this match. Lazio are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lazio 2-0 Genoa

Also Read: Newcastle United vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21