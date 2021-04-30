Newcastle United vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal are back in action in the Premier League this weekend as they lock horns with Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday. The Gunners have struggled this season and have a massive point to prove in this fixture.

Newcastle United are in 16th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Magpies held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will want to pull off a similar result in this match.

Arsenal have endured a difficult league campaign so far and currently find themselves in 10th place in the league table. The Gunners slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Everton last weekend and will want to bounce back in this game.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal have a good record against Newcastle United and have won 81 games out of a total of 186 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle United have managed 67 victories against Arsenal and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous match between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Arsenal. Newcastle United struggled on the day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Newcastle United form guide in the Premier League: D-W-W-D-L

Arsenal form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-L-D

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Team News

Newcastle United have a depleted squad

Newcastle United

Joe Willock is on loan from Arsenal and will be unable to play against his parent club on Sunday. Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser, and Karl Darlow are injured and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser, Karl Darlow, Isaac Hayden

Doubtful: Fabian Schar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Joe Willock

Arsenal need to win this game

Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Kieran Tierney has made progress with his recovery and will be back for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alexandre Lacazette

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Martin Dubravka; Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez; Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey; Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

📸📸 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 30, 2021

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin; Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka; Martin Odegaard, Willian, Gabriel Martinelli; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have an important Europa League fixture against Villarreal next week and will rest some of their stars for this match. The Gunners have excellent players in their ranks and will need to find their feet in the Premier League.

Newcastle United remain in danger of relegation this season and cannot afford to suffer a streak of losses this month. Arsenal are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-3 Arsenal

