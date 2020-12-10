Lazio vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to action this weekend with another important fixture as Lazio take on Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Lazio are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have found their feet after a disappointing start to the season. The home side edged Spezia to a 1-0 victory in its previous league game and will want to build on its progress with a victory in this game.

Hellas Verona are only one point behind Lazio in the Serie A standings and will want to pull off an upset this weekend. Verona have exceeded expectations this season and could make a push for a place in the top four with a victory on Saturday.

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Hellas Verona and have won 10 matches out of a total of 17 fixtures played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed only four victories against Lazio and will want to improve their record this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year resulted in an emphatic 5-1 victory for Lazio. Ciro Immobile scored a stunning hat-trick on the day and will be confident ahead of this game.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-D-W

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: D-W-L-D-W

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Team News

Vedat Muriqi is currently injured

Lazio

Lazio will have to do without Silvio Proto, Vedat Muriqi, and Senad Lulic against Hellas Verona this weekend. With Ciro Immobile and Sergej-Milinkovic Savic back in action, Lazio will be able to field their best eleven on Sunday.

Injured: Vedat Muriqi, Senad Lulic, Silvio Proto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Verona have a depleted squad

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Nikola Kalinic, Marco Benassi, Koray Gunter, and Ronaldo Vieira against Lazio this weekend. Darko Lazovic has tested negative for the coronavirus and will be back in the squad for this match.

Injured: Nikola Kalinic, Marco Benassi, Koray Gunter, Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Mohamed Salim Fares, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini, Matteo Lovato; Federico Dimarco, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Marco Faraoni; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni; Samuel Di Carmine

Lazio vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Lazio have an exceptional squad but are yet to meet expectations this season. The Serie A giants have benefitted from the return of several key players in recent weeks and have improved since the start of the season.

Hellas Verona have pulled off several impressive results so far but will face an uphill task on Saturday. Lazio are the better team on paper and hold all the cards going into this match.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Hellas Verona

