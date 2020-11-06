Lazio vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lazio welcome defending league champions Juventus to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday in a highly-anticipated Serie A fixture.

Lazio approach this game following a 1-1 draw against Russian Premier League side Zenit Saint Petersburg in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

A goal from experienced midfielder Aleksandr Yerokhin for Zenit Saint Petersburg was cancelled out by a strike from Ecuador international Felipe Caicedo for Lazio.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Hungarian side Ferencvaros 4-1 in their UEFA Champions League group game on Wednesday.

A brace from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, an own goal from Georgia international Lasha Dvali and a goal from forward Paulo Dybala secured the win for Andrea Pirlo's men. Striker Franck Boli scored a late consolation goal for his side.

Lazio vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 38 previous encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 25 games, lost seven and drawn six.

The two sides last met each other in July this year, with Juventus beating Lazio 2-1 courtesy of a brace from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Lazio's talismanic striker Ciro Immobile scored the only goal for his club.

Lazio form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-W-W

Juventus form guide in Serie A: D-W-D-D-W

Lazio vs Juventus Team News

A few Lazio players tested positive for coronavirus some days ago, and it remains to be seen whether right-backs Manuel Lazzari and Djavan Anderson, Argentine midfielder Gonzalo Escalante and veteran defender Stefan Radu are available or not. Veteran goalkeeper Silvio Proto and midfielder Senad Lulic are out due to injuries.

Injured: Silvio Proto, Senad Lulic

Doubtful: Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Gonzalo Escalante, Stefan Radu

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Juventus will be without Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, left-back Alex Sandro and Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Injured: Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Juventus Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha, Luiz Felipe, Wesley Hoedt, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Andreas Pereira, Marco Parolo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mohamed Fares, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Lazio vs Juventus Prediction

Lazio have been inconsistent this season. While they lie second in their Champions League group, their Serie A form has suffered, and they are 10th in the league. Ciro Immobile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Thomas Strakosha are talented players and, under the guidance of manager Simone Inzaghi, Lazio have been a force to be reckoned with.

Juventus have been subdued under the management of Andrea Pirlo. The absence of Ronaldo resulted in some poor performances, and his return seems to have boosted the confidence of the squad.

Juventus have Ronaldo back, and he is firing. They should be able to get past Lazio at the Olimpico this weekend.

Prediction: Lazio 1-3 Juventus

