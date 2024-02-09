Le Havre vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11 2024

Le Havre face off with Rennes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Oceane this Sunday (February 11).

Despite Le Havre being a newly-promoted club and Rennes usually pushing for the European spots, only two league places separate them going into this one, with the home side in 11th and their visitors in 9th.

So can Le Havre stage an upset this weekend or will Rennes pick up three valuable points?

Le Havre vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Despite Le Havre largely playing in Ligue 2 in recent years, their record against Rennes is actually strong. They are unbeaten in their last six games against them, winning three and drawing three dating back to 2008, although it’s worth noting that two of those games were non-competitive.

Although this season is Le Havre’s first in Ligue 1 in some time, they have not been on bad form at all recently, losing just once in their past five league games. In fact, they are unbeaten in Ligue 1 action in 2024.

Rennes’ recent form has been even better, though. After a sticky patch that saw them win just once in a run of nine games between October 8 and December 17, they have now won four in a row.

Surprisingly, Le Havre have boasted a tighter defence than Rennes this season, conceding 24 goals to Rennes’ 25. However, Rennes have scored seven more than their hosts this weekend, with only Monaco and Paris St. Germain scoring more.

These sides saw contrasting fortunes in the Coupe de France this week, with Rennes hammering Sochaux 1-6, and Le Havre suffering elimination at the hands of Strasbourg while also being reduced to ten men.

Le Havre vs Rennes Prediction

Despite Le Havre being in decent form in 2024 and boasting a solid defence, this game could be a difficult one for them.

Not only are they coming off a tricky loss to Strasbourg on Wednesday, but they are faced with one of Ligue 1’s real form sides right now. Rennes have not only been winning matches this year, but they’ve looked excellent doing it, scoring ten goals in their last four games.

Overall, then, Le Havre could make this one tricky, but expect an away win for Rennes when all is said and done.

Prediction: Le Havre 1-2 Rennes

Le Havre vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rennes win.

Tip 2: Rennes to score more than 1.5 goals – Yes (Rennes have scored at least two goals in their last four Ligue 1 wins, and scored six in the Coupe de France this week).

Tip 3: Rennes to score in the first half – Yes (Rennes have scored in the first half of their last three games).