Lecce vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Lecce will entertain league leaders Napoli at the Stadio Via del Mare in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have just a two-point lead over 18th-placed Venezia and will need to avoid losses in their remaining four games to avoid relegation. The Partenopei have a three-point lead over Inter Milan at the top of the table.

The Salentini saw their winless streak extended to 11 games last week as they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Atalanta. Jesper Karlsson scored his first goal for the club from the penalty spot in the 29th minute and Mateo Retegui pulled Atalanta level in the 69th minute from a penalty.

The visitors made it three wins on the trot last week, with a 2-0 home triumph over Torino. Scott McTominay bagged a first-half brace to take his goalscoring tally for the season to 11 goals.

Lecce vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 38 times across all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 17 wins. The Salentini have seven wins, and 14 games have ended in draws.

The Partenopei extended their unbeaten streak against the hosts to five games with a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

The visitors have the best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 25 goals. The Salentini, meanwhile, have the worst goalscoring record, scoring 24 times in 34 games.

Napoli have lost just one of their last 19 league games, with that loss registered away from home against Como in February.

Lecce are winless at home in 2025, failing to score in six of their eight games.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three meetings against the Partenopei.

Lecce vs Napoli Prediction

The Giallorossi are winless in their last 11 league games, suffering seven losses. They have failed to score in two of their last six games and have scored one goal apiece in the other four games. They have lost their last four home meetings against the visitors, conceding 12 goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Gaby Jean has been left out of the squad due to an injury, so Nicola Sansone has been called up as his replacement for the last four games of the season. Filip Marchwinski remains sidelined while Ante Rebic has trained separately from the group. Top scorer Nikola Krstovic is back from a suspension and should return to the starting XI.

Gli Azzurri are on a three-game winning streak, scoring six goals without conceding. They have won three of their last four meetings against Lecce while keeping three clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Antonio Conte will be without the services of Juan Jesus, Alessandro Buongiorno, and David Neres for this match. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa will likely start from the bench.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, the visitors should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lecce 0-2 Napoli

Lecce vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

