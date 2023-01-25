Lecce vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27, 2023 

Lecce and Salernitana will meet at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero in Serie A on Friday (January 27) as both teams look to end their winless run in the league.

The Wolves have failed to win their last three top-flight games, while the Garnets are without a victory in seven. The two sides are separated by just two points in the standings, with Lecce in 14th with 20 points and Salernitana in 16th with 18 points, just one clear of the relegation zone.

While Lecce are back in Serie A for the first time since 2020, this is Salernitana's second straight season in the top tier, having spent the previous 22 years in the lower divisions.

Despite their struggles, both teams have stuck with their respective manager, with Lecce entrusting faith in Marco Baroni and Salernitana pinning their hopes on Davide Nicola.

Lecce vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lecce have won nine of their last 15 games with Salernitana and lost only four times

Lecce and Salernitana have played against each other just once in Serie A before, which came earlier this season in September 2022, which Lecce won 2-1.

Teams from Puglia have won two of their last three meetings against clubs from Campania in Serie A (both wins for Lecce, against Napoli and Salernitana), as many victories as they had in the previous 19.

After losing their first three Serie A games played on a Friday between 1994 and 2000, Lecce are unbeaten in the two most recent games: 2-1 against Salernitana and 1-1 against Udinese, both in the first half of the ongoing season.

Lecce haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 17 games at the Via Del Mare in Serie A, their longest home run in the competition. Their last such clean sheet came in February 2020 (4-0 vs Torino).

Salernitana have lost their last three away league games since their return to the top flight. Only once have they registered a longer losing streak: the first four games in the 2021-22 season under Fabrizio Castori.

Lecce vs Salernitana Prediction

It hasn't been a great season in Serie A for either Lecce or Salernitana, as both teams areresiding in the lower reaches of the division. Considering the same, this game could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lecce 1-1 Salernitana

Lecce vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

