Lech vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2023 

Lech Poznan will welcome Bodo/Glimt to Stadion Miejski for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

The tie is delicately balanced, with the first leg in Norway having ended in a goalless stalemate last week.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, dropped into the Conference League following their third-placed finish in Group A of the UEFA Europa League. Lech Poznan were second in Group C of the Conference League.

The Poles come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Zaglebie at the same venue in the Polish Estraklasa on Sunday. Dawid Kurminowski and Lukasz Lakomy scored first-half goals to help the visitors claim maximum points.

Bodo/Glimt are yet to resume domestic action, with last week's clash against Lech Poznan representing their first competitive fixture in three months.

Lech vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Lech Poznan are aiming to reach the last 16 of a European competition for the first time since 1993-94. Bodo/Glimt are seeking to beat Polish opposition at the fourth time of asking, having lost two and drawn one of the previous three.

Five of Lech Poznan's six games in all competitions this year have produced a goalless second half.

Bodo/Glimt have led at halftime in two of their three away games in the UEFA Europa League but failed to win any. Furthermore, the Norwegians have failed to win any of their last nine European away games.

Lech Poznan are unbeaten in seven home games in Europe this season, winning six and drawing one.

Lech vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Lech Poznan's league title defense has gone horrendously, with the Railwaymen finding themselves 13 points off the pace. However, their continental aspirations are still in line, with their unbeaten home form putting them on the cusp of the last 16.

Bodo/Glimt have played just one competitive game in over three months but their dogged performance at home last week left them with a fighting chance in the second leg.

This lack of competitive action could be detrimental to their hopes of qualification and we are backing Lech Poznan to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lech Poznan 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Lech vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lech Poznan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lech Poznan to score over 1.5 goals

