Leeds United vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive at times this season and will want to win this fixture.

Leeds United are currently in 10th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. Marcelo Bielsa's swashbuckling side thrashed Southampton by a 3-0 margin earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa are in eighth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have endured a slump in recent weeks. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City last weekend and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

Aston Villa have a good record against Leeds United and have won 39 matches out of a total of 101 games played between the two teams. Leeds United have managed only 30 victories against Aston Villa and will want to win this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a stunning 3-0 victory for Leeds United. Patrick Bamford scored a hat-trick on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: W-L-L-W-L

Aston Villa form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-L-W

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Team News

Leeds United have a strong squad

Leeds United

Robin Koch, Rodrigo, Gaetano Berardi, and Diego Llorente are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Aston Villa. With Kalvin Phillips also out of contention, Tyler Roberts is likely to make his way into the starting eleven.

Injured: Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi, Diego Llorente, Adam Forshaw, Ian Poveda-Ocampo, Kalvin Phillips

Doubtful: Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Klich

Suspended: None

Aston Villa need to win this game

Aston Villa

Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, and Wesley are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jack Grealish picked up a knock earlier this week and is unlikely to be risked in this encounter.

Injured: Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Wesley

Doubtful: Jack Grealish

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling; Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Raphinha, Jack Harrison; Tyler Roberts; Patrick Bamford

💬 “Aston Villa are a team that play very well, they’re consistent." — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 25, 2021

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamady; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Morgan Sanson; Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Trezeguet

Leeds United vs Aston Villa Prediction

With Jack Grealish a doubt for this fixture, the likes of Trezeguet and Ollie Watkins will have to shoulder some of the creative burden for Aston Villa this weekend. Leeds United are known for their all-action style of play and are unlikely to give their opponents a moment's rest on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford has been sensational for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season and will be looking to add to his goal tally in this fixture. With the talismanic Grealish an injury risk, Leeds United hold a slight upper hand going into this fixture.

Prediction: Leeds United 3-2 Aston Villa

