Leeds United vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to the fold this weekend with another set of important fixtures as Crystal Palace take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday. Both teams have largely been inconsistent this season and will want to win this fixture.

Crystal Palace are in 13th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have recovered from their slump last month. The Eagles edged Newcastle United to a 2-1 victory during the week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Leeds United, on the other hand, were defeated by Everton in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this game. Marcelo Bielsa's side has played excellent football this season but will need to be more consistent to finish in the top half of the table.

💬 Marcelo reflects on tonight's clash with Everton at Elland Road pic.twitter.com/ptLuGlbCFH — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 3, 2021

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

Crystal Palace have a slight historical advantage over Leeds United and have won 18 games out of a total of 63 matches played between the two teams. Leeds United have managed 16 victories against Crystal Palace and will have to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides in November last year ended in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Crystal Palace. Leeds United were defensively vulnerable on the day and will need to put in a better performance this weekend.

Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: L-W-W-L-L

Crystal Palace form guide in the Premier League: W-W-L-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Team News

Leeds United have a strong squad

Leeds United

Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi, and Diego Llorente are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Everton. Rodrigo is also carrying a knock and might not be risked in this game.

Injured: Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi, Diego Llorente, Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: Rodrigo

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace have a few concerns to address

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will have to do without Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, and Nathan Ferguson against Leeds United this weekend. Luka Milivojevic is currently serving a three-match ban and is also unavailable for this match.

Advertisement

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham, Joel Ward, Wayne Hennessey

Doubtful: Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins

Suspended: Luka Milivojevic

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, James McArthur, Jairo Riedewald, Jeffrey Schlupp; Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha

Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Leeds United have been exhilarating in the final third this season but have been severely vulnerable in their own half. Marcelo Bielsa's side can be lethal on its day and will want to outscore their opponents this weekend.

Crystal Palace have won two consecutive games in the Premier League and will want to build on their streak in this fixture. The Eagles have been more reliable in recent weeks and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-3 Crystal Palace

Also Read: Newcastle United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21