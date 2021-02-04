Newcastle United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as Newcastle United take on Southampton at the St. James' Park on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to take it up a notch in this match.
Newcastle United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Magpies suffered a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their previous game and have a point to prove going into this game.
Southampton have been impressive this season but suffered a shocking 9-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United this week. The Saints are at a low point at the moment and are in desperate need of a boost of morale.
Newcastle United vs Southampton Head-to-Head
Newcastle United and Southampton are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have played 101 games against each other. Southampton have won 38 matches as opposed to Newcastle United's 40 victories and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place last November and ended in a 2-0 victory for Southampton. Che Adams scored on the day and will play an important role in this match.
Newcastle United form guide in the Premier League: L-W-L-L-L
Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L-L-L-L-W
Newcastle United vs Southampton Team News
Newcastle United
Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, and Paul Dummett are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this weekend's fixture. Newcastle have struggled this season and will need to field a strong team against Southampton.
Injured: Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Ibrahima Diallo, Jannik Vestergaard, and Mohammed Salisu are injured and have been sidelined against Newcastle United. Alex Jankewitz was sent off against Manchester United and is suspended for this fixture. Jan Bednarek's suspension has been overturned, however, and the defender will be available for this game.
Injured: Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Ibrahima Diallo, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu, Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone
Doubtful: Theo Walcott
Suspended: Alex Bednarek
Newcastle United vs Southampton Predicted XI
Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow; Jamal Lewis, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo; Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Joseph Willock, Miguel Almiron; Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson
Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Kayne Ramsay; Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Takumi Minamino; Che Adams, Danny Ings
Newcastle United vs Southampton Prediction
Southampton are in dismal form at the moment and will be reeling from their 9-0 defeat against Manchester United. The Saints have suffered four defeats on the trot and will need to bounce back in this match.
Newcastle United have problems of their own to solve and will have to be at their best against Southampton. Both teams have been disappointing this month and are likely to play out a draw in this game.
Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Southampton
Published 04 Feb 2021, 21:43 IST