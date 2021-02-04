Newcastle United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as Newcastle United take on Southampton at the St. James' Park on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Newcastle United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Magpies suffered a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their previous game and have a point to prove going into this game.

Southampton have been impressive this season but suffered a shocking 9-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United this week. The Saints are at a low point at the moment and are in desperate need of a boost of morale.

#SaintsFC’s @janbednarek_ will be available for the trip to #NUFC, after the club was successful in its appeal against the red card he received at #MUFC. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 4, 2021

Newcastle United vs Southampton Head-to-Head

Newcastle United and Southampton are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have played 101 games against each other. Southampton have won 38 matches as opposed to Newcastle United's 40 victories and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last November and ended in a 2-0 victory for Southampton. Che Adams scored on the day and will play an important role in this match.

Newcastle United form guide in the Premier League: L-W-L-L-L

Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L-L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Newcastle United vs Southampton Team News

Newcastle United need to win this game

Newcastle United

Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, and Paul Dummett are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this weekend's fixture. Newcastle have struggled this season and will need to field a strong team against Southampton.

Injured: Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Southampton have a depleted squad

Southampton

Advertisement

Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Ibrahima Diallo, Jannik Vestergaard, and Mohammed Salisu are injured and have been sidelined against Newcastle United. Alex Jankewitz was sent off against Manchester United and is suspended for this fixture. Jan Bednarek's suspension has been overturned, however, and the defender will be available for this game.

Injured: Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Ibrahima Diallo, Jannik Vestergaard, Mohammed Salisu, Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu, William Smallbone

Doubtful: Theo Walcott

Suspended: Alex Bednarek

Newcastle United vs Southampton Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow; Jamal Lewis, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo; Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Joseph Willock, Miguel Almiron; Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson

⚖️ Craig Pawson will referee #NEWSOU on Saturday. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 4, 2021

Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Kayne Ramsay; Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Takumi Minamino; Che Adams, Danny Ings

Newcastle United vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton are in dismal form at the moment and will be reeling from their 9-0 defeat against Manchester United. The Saints have suffered four defeats on the trot and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United have problems of their own to solve and will have to be at their best against Southampton. Both teams have been disappointing this month and are likely to play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Southampton

Also Read: Lyon vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21