Leeds United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns to the fold this Saturday with yet another exciting fixture as Manchester City take on Leeds United at Elland Road. Pep Guardiola holds a massive amount of respect for Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa and the tactical battle between the two ideological equivalents will likely be the highlight of this weekend.

Manchester City suffered a stinging defeat against Leicester City last week after a shambolic defensive performance resulted in a 5-2 thrashing. The Cityzens need to keep pace with their rivals at the top of the Premier League table and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Leeds United have enjoyed an excellent return to the English top-flight and have only lost to Liverpool so far this season. Marcelo Bielsa's exciting and eccentric brand of football has yielded positive results for Leeds United in the Premier League and Pep Guardiola will have to have specific plans in place to thwart the home side's effervescent style of play.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City and Leeds United have surprisingly faced each other only on seven occasions since the turn of the century. The two teams have won three matches apiece and one game has ended in a draw.

The previous game between the two sides in 2013 ended in a massive 4-0 victory for Manchester City. Leeds United have improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years and will present Manchester City with a difficult challenge this weekend.

Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: W-W-L

Manchester City form guide in the Premier League: L-W

Leeds United vs Manchester City Team News

Jack Harrison cannot feature in this game

Leeds United

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is ineligible to play against his parent club Manchester City and cannot be a part of this game. Star midfielder Pablo Hernandez has also been ruled out of this game with a groin injury.

Injured: Pablo Hernandez, Gaetano Berardi, Kiko Casilla, Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: Serge Aurier

Suspended: None

Not Available: Jack Harrison

Gabriel Jesus is currently injured

Manchester City

With Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both ruled out of this game, Raheem Sterling is likely to play in a central role against Leeds United. New signing Ruben Dias is also likely to make his first start alongside Aymeric Laporte in Manchester City's defence.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Joao Cancelo, John Stones

Doubtful: Ilkay Gundogan

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Leeds United vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Helder Costa, Ezgjan Alioski, Mateusz Klich, Ian Poveda-Ocampo; Patrick Bamford

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Fernandinho; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres; Raheem Sterling

Leeds United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City will want to bounce back from their shock defeat against Leicester City and make a statement in this game. Ferran Torres scored his first goal for Manchester City during the week and might be rewarded with a start in this game.

Leeds United have been an exhilarating sight in the Premier League and are likely to make Manchester City suffer on Saturday. Marcelo Bielsa's side has been prone to defensive errors, however, and will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-3 Manchester City

