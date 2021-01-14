Leganes vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Leganes are set to host Sevilla at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Saturday in the Copa del Rey's round of 32.

Leganes come into this game following a 2-0 win over Socuellamos nearly 10 days ago in the second round of the Copa del Rey.

First-half goals from Swiss winger Kevin Bua and young attacker Miguel de la Fuente ensured victory for Jose Luis Marti's Leganes.

Sevilla, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in La Liga. Goals from Argentine attacker Angel Correa and Spain international Saul secured the victory for Atletico Madrid.

Leganes vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

In 10 previous encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn three.

🛬 Off the plane and straight to the training ground. We keep going! 💪 #WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender pic.twitter.com/GKIXgJfhtz — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 13, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Sevilla beating Leganes 3-0.

A first-half brace from Spanish midfielder Oliver Torres and a goal from former Barcelona attacker Munir El Haddadi in the second half secured the win for Sevilla.

Leganes form guide in the Segunda Division: D-D-L-D-W

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-W

Leganes vs Sevilla Team News

Leganes

Leganes will be without Uruguay international Michael Santos, who is nursing an injury. Winger Robert Ibanez is suspended.

Injured: Michael Santos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Robert Ibanez

Sevilla

Meanwhile, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will be without Spanish left-back Sergio Escudero, who is out with an injury. There are doubts over the availability of former Basel goalkeeper and Czech Republic international Tomas Vaclik.

Injured: Sergio Escudero

Doubtful: Tomas Vaclik

Suspended: None

Leganes vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Leganes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asier Riesgo, Javi Rubio, Kenneth Omeruo, Sergio Gonzalez, Dani Lasure, Luis Perea, Juan Munoz, Dani Ojeda, Javier Eraso, Miguel de la Fuente, Kevin Bua

☀️ Good morning! The team is training this Wednesday from 15:30 hours to continue preparing for Saturday's cup duel against @SevillaFC_ENG pic.twitter.com/PsloLubIlN — C.D. Leganés 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@CDLeganes_en) January 13, 2021

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Aleix Vidal, Karim Rekik, Sergi Gomez, Marcos Acuna, Oliver Torres, Nemanja Gudelj, Oscar Rodriguez, Oussama Idrissi, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi

Leganes vs Sevilla Prediction

Leganes sit sixth in the Segunda Division league table, having been relegated from the top-tier after the 2019-20 season. They could come up against Oscar Rodriguez, who earned a move to Sevilla from Real Madrid after a positive loan spell with Leganes.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are sixth in La Liga, four points behind third-placed Barcelona but with a game in hand. They have impressed under the management of Julen Lopetegui, and could potentially field a rotated side against Leganes.

Sevilla have a deep squad to work with, and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Leganes 0-2 Sevilla

