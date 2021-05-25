Legendary Sergio Aguero gets perfect send-off as Manchester City blitz Everton on final day

The sight of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shedding tears while speaking about Sergio Aguero was one of the most emotional moments on the final day of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Aguero played his last game for Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, as the Cityzens recorded an emphatic 5-0 win over Everton.

The Argentine has been a cult hero since joining the club from Atletico Madrid a decade ago and his legend has become the envy of many.

He departs the club having won every domestic trophy, including five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six League Cups. He’s also the club’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals.

Manchester City cut through Everton with ease

Manchester City had already been confirmed champions before the final day of the season but they left no stone unturned when they faced Everton.

Playing in front of some 8,000 home fans at the Etihad, the Cityzens showed no mercy for Carlo Ancelotti and his wobbling side.

A 5-0 scoreline can be interpreted as a huge statement and that is exactly what Guardiola’s side did. Goals from Kevin De Brunye and Gabriel Jesus had them cruising in the first half.

Phil Foden made it 3-0 after the break before Aguero came off the bench to complete the rout. The 32-year-old scored twice to take his goal tally to 184 in 275 Premier League appearances for Manchester City.

By doing so, he also overtook Wayne Rooney as the player with the most goals for a single club in the Premier League.

📅 10 years

👕 275 appearances

⚽️ 184 goals

🅰️ 47 assists

🏆 5 #PL titles

✨ 1 Golden Boot@aguerosergiokun’s magnificent Premier League career 👏 pic.twitter.com/nKdmVKY6iY — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2021

Perfect send-off for legend Aguero

It was a perfect send-off for Aguero, whose records may never be surpassed at Manchester City. He’s been a loyal servant of the club and he absolutely deserved to go out on a high.

Despite being blighted by injuries in recent years, Aguero still made an impression on Guardiola, who described the striker as a 'special person'.

“We love him so much. He’s a special person. He’s so nice. He helped me a lot,” Guardiola after City’s big win over Everton, as quoted by the Guardian.

“We cannot replace him, we cannot. There are many players in this club – Joe Hart, David Silva [are others] - who helped us to be this club. We have his legacy. He showed his quality in 30 minutes.”

Aguero has so far won everything domestically with Manchester City and his sending off was perfect, however, it could get even better if the Cityzens win the Champions League on Saturday.