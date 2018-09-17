10 legendary strikers who were unable to win UEFA Champions league

The UEFA Champions League is the most prestigious and the most exciting club football competition in the world. To win the Champions League is a dream for every player playing in Europe. However, some of the best players have failed to win the Champions League for various reasons ranging from the perennial bad luck to bizarre reasons like being cup-tied.

Let's take a look at the best strikers to have never won the Champions League.

(The article chronicles players who have featured predominantly as a striker and as a result, forwards who have played in other positions like Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Totti miss out.)

10) Edinson Cavani

PSG hitman is certainly one of the most lethal strikers on the planet at the moment. He's scored loads of goals wherever he's played in Europe be it Palermo, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain.

He's scored 78 goals in his last two seasons for PSG in all competitions (2016-17 & 2017-18) combined but hasn't been able to guide his team to victory in the Champions League. With Paris Saint-Germain, he was knocked out famously by FC Barcelona in the 2016-17 edition and by eventual winners Real Madrid in the 2017-18 season.

