Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Legia Warsaw and Chelsea will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinal tie on Thursday (April 10th). The game will be played at Stadion Wojska Polskiego.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over Gornik Zabrze in the Polish Ekstraklasa. They went into the break behind to Taofeek Ismaheel's eighth-minute strike. Luquinhas equalized in the 58th minute before scoring the match-winner midway through the second half.

Chelsea, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Brentford in the Premier League.

The Blues will shift their focus to the continent, having booked their spot in the Conference League last eight with a 3-1 aggregate win over Copenhagen. Legia needed extra time to eliminate Molde following a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Djurgarden or Rapid Vienna awaits the winner of this tie in the semifinal.

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Legia are competing in the quarterfinal of a UEFA club competition for the first time in 29 years.

Chelsea are facing Polish opposition for the first time in their history.

Legia have not conceded a second-half goal in the six home games they have played across competitions in 2025.

Chelsea's last five games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Legia have won four of their last five home games (one loss), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea Prediction

Legia have not faced English opposition in a UEFA knockout tie since falling to a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Manchester United in the 1990-91 European Cup Winners' Cup semifinal. However, they have won each of their last three home games against clubs from England.

Chelsea, for their part, are having a season to forget domestically. The Blues have scored just one goal in their last three PL games and have left their top-four hopes hanging precariously. However, the Conference League represents a pathway for success to Enzo Maresca's side. They have been on a rampage in the tournament, having won all eight games so far and are the favorites to go all the way.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 0-1 Chelsea

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

