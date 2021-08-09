Legia Warsaw vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

UEFA Champions League qualifiers will continue on Tuesday as Legia Warsaw host Dinamo Zagreb in the return leg of their round three qualification clash.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they met in the first leg last Wednesday.

Legia Warsaw last played Champions League football in the 2016-17 season and will be looking to make a return to the competition.

In the first round of the Champions League qualifiers, Legia defeated Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in both legs to advance to the next round. They also defeated Flora Tallinn home and away in the next round before being drawn against Dinamo Zagreb in the third round.

Dinamo Zagreb were knocked out at this stage of the Champions League qualifiers last season.

Like their hosts, Dinamo Zagreb breezed through the first two rounds of the qualifiers quite easily. Dinamo Zagreb won both home and away against Valur Reykjavik and Omonia Nicosia in rounds one and two respectively.

Legia Warsaw vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head

The first leg of the round three clash between Legia Warsaw and Dinamo Zagreb was the first meeting between the two sides. The game ended 1-1.

After a goalless first half, Bruno Petkovic gave Dinamo Zagreb the lead just before the hour mark. Legia Warsaw striker Ernest Muci then leveled the scores for his side in the closing stages of the game.

Legia Warsaw Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Legia Warsaw vs Dinamo Zagreb Team News

Legia Warsaw

Bartosz Kapustka came off injured after just seven minutes of play in Legia Warsaw's 2-1 home win over Flora Tallinn last month. The Pole has been out of the squad since then and is the only player ruled out of the clash against Dinamo Zagreb.

Injured: Bartosz Kapustka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb

Midfielder Arijan Ademi is set to miss out on the game on Tuesday. The club captain had to come off in the first half of Dinamo Zagreb's game against Omonia Nicosia after sustaining an injury.

Injured: Arijan Ademi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Legia Warsaw vs Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-5-2): Artur Boruc, Artur Jedrzejczyk, Mateusz Wieteska, Mail Nawrocki, Josip Juranovic, Filip Mladenovic, Bartosz Slisz, Andre Martins, Luquinhas, Mahir Emreli, Ernest Muci

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Dominik Livakovic, Stefan Ristovski, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Rasmus Lauritsen, Bartol Franjic, Kristijan Jakic, Lovro Majer, Josip Misic, Luka Ivanusec, Mislav Orsic, Bruno Petkovic

Legia Warsaw vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Legia Warsaw will be confident in their home form as the side have lost just twice on home turf this year. Furthermore, with the away goals rule already abolished, Legia Warsaw cannot rely on their first-leg result and would need to be on the front foot to go through.

Dinamo Zagreb have more European experience than their hosts. The quality and experience of the Dinamo squad should be enough to get the job done.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Edited by Peter P