Legia Warsaw vs Flora prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Legia Warsaw will welcome Estonian champions Flora to Stadion Wojska Polskiego on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

The home side progressed to this stage thanks to their 5-2 aggregate victory over Norwegian side Bodo Glimt. They followed that up with a loss to Rakow on penalties in the Polish Super Cup on Saturday.

Flora saw off Hibernians in the last round of the qualifiers with a 5-0 aggregate win. They wrapped up an impressive week with a 4-0 domestic victory over Parnu JK Vaprus on Friday.

The winner of this tie will be paired with either Slovan Bratislava or Young Boys in the third qualifying round.

Legia Warsaw vs Flora Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Legia Warsaw have won five of their last eight matches, including pre-season friendlies.

Flora are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, with eight games in this sequence ending in victories.

Legia Warsaw form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Flora form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Legia Warsaw vs Flora Team News

Legia Warsaw

There are no known injury concerns for the Polish champions. However, the duo of Bartosz Kaputska and Filip Mladenovic are both suspended for consecutive bookings against Bodo Glimt.

Injury: None

Suspension: Bartosz Kaputska, Filip Mladenovic

Flora

Mark Anders Lepik is the only injury concern for Flora. There are no suspension worries for the visitors

Injuries: Mark Anders Lepik

Suspension: None

Legia Warsaw vs Flora Predicted XI

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-4-3): Artur Boruc; Artur Jedrzejczyk, Mattias Johansson, Mateusz Hołownia; Kacper Skibicki, Bartosz Slisz, Andre Martins, Vegard Kongsro; Ernest Muci, Liquinhas, Mahir Emreli

Flora Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen; Michael Lilander, Henrik Purg, Marten Kuusk, Marco Lukka; Martin Miller, Markus Soomets; Konstantin Vassiljev, Henrik Ojamaa, Sergei Zenjov; Rauno Sappinen

Legia Warsaw vs Flora Prediction

The hosts are overwhelming favorites in the game and will be fancied to get into the driving seat in the tie with a win on home soil. Legia have superior players to FC Flora and anything other than a win over the Estonians would be seen as a disappointing result.

The visitors have enough pace in attack to take advantage of any lapse in concentration but we are predicting a comfortable victory for Legia Warsaw.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 3-0 Flora

