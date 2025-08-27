Legia Warsaw vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2025   

Legia Warsaw will entertain Hibernian at the Polish Army Stadium in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The hosts will hope to replicate their brilliant showing in the first leg against the visitors.

Legia Warsaw vs Hibernian Preview

Legia scored two first-half goals in the first leg and were running away with their lead until Hibernian pulled one back late in the game. Legia were unfazed by the 20,000 plus crowd at Easter Road, playing confidently as if they were in their own backyard. We expect to see a similar pace and pattern in the second leg.

Wojskowi have played four matches, with two in hand, in the new season of the Polish top flight – Ekstraklasa. They have won twice, drawn once and lost once, and sit in eighth spot on seven points, already trailing the leaders Wisła Płock by nine points. Legia boast three wins in their last five matches in all competitions.

Hibernian, despite the bad result at home, deserve some praise for fighting hard to pull one goal back. It could have been worse if they had conceded a third goal or settled for a two-goal deficit. If they could take that fighting spirit to Warsaw, we could see another cracker, perhaps more intense than the reverse fixture.

Hibs finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season to earn qualification for the Europa League second qualifying round but failed to progress. They were subsequently transferred to the UEFA Conference League. They are participating in the competition for the third time since 2021-22 and are reaching the playoff round for the second time.

Legia Warsaw vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Legia boast six wins in their last 10 matches in all competitions, alongside two draws and two defeats.

Legia have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Legia have scored eight goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

Hibernian have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Legia have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Hibernian have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Form Guide: Legia – W-L-W-W-L, Hibernian – L-W-L-D-W.

Legia Warsaw vs Hibernian Prediction

Legia, buoyed by their away win, are expected to pull out all the stops to make sure they eventually prevail on aggregate.

Hibernian would need to claw back their one-goal deficit as quickly as possible to expect a favourable outcome in this decider.

Legia come in as the slight favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction Legia Warsaw 2-1 Hibernian

Legia Warsaw vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Legia Warsaw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Legia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: A goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

